Falla un tiro libre para no quitarle el récord a un jugador muerto

El gesto de Jordan Bohannon está dando la vuelta al mundo. El jugador universitario de los Iowa Hawkeyes falló a propósito un tiro libre (que hubiera sido su 35º acierto de forma consecutiva) para no quitarle el récord a Chris Street, un joven fallecido hace 25 años de un accidente de coche. Los padres de Street, que se encontraban en la grada, se emocionaron con la actitud de Bohannon.



La jugada se produjo a los 2:15 minutos del segundo cuarto. El jugador podría haber conseguido su 35° tiro libre consecutivo pero, en vez de ir a por el récord, disparó flojo y la pelota rebotó en el aro. Tras el fallo, se golpeó el pecho y apuntó al cielo.









Here is the free throw Jordan Bohannon missed on purpose that would have broken Chris Street's record. And then a minute later, back to the line, you see his homage to Street. He made them both. pic.twitter.com/pv7Q0HOQdm