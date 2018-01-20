El primer año de Trump, en siete ´tuits´

Que Donald Trump usa Twitter de forma compulsiva es algo bien sabido. En tiempos de comunicación digital y directa, el mandatario sabe mejor que nadie emplear esta red social€ o no. De igual manera que esta vía le proporcionó una impagable ayuda para ganar las elecciones, también han sido constantes las polémicas provocadas al calor de sus comentarios. Y es que Trump opina sobre todo: desde política internacional a medios de comunicación, pasando por deportistas y artistas. A continuación, siete de los (muchos) ´tuis´ que Trump ha lanzado al ciberespacio y que más polémica han levantado.
The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 de febrero de 2017
How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 de marzo de 2017
People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 de junio de 2017
I don't know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy - yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 de febrero de 2017
With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 de agosto de 2017
If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 de septiembre de 2017
Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 de noviembre de 2017
