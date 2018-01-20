El primer año de Trump, en siete ´tuits´

Que Donald Trump usa Twitter de forma compulsiva es algo bien sabido. En tiempos de comunicación digital y directa, el mandatario sabe mejor que nadie emplear esta red social€ o no. De igual manera que esta vía le proporcionó una impagable ayuda para ganar las elecciones, también han sido constantes las polémicas provocadas al calor de sus comentarios. Y es que Trump opina sobre todo: desde política internacional a medios de comunicación, pasando por deportistas y artistas. A continuación, siete de los (muchos) ´tuis´ que Trump ha lanzado al ciberespacio y que más polémica han levantado.



Sobre los medios de comunicación

Sobre Obama

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 de marzo de 2017

Sobre la inmigración

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 de junio de 2017

Sobre Rusia

I don't know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy - yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 de febrero de 2017

Donald Trump, con su esposa Melania, tras un discurso. BLOOMBERG





Sobre el muro con México

With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 de agosto de 2017

Sobre los deportistas

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 de septiembre de 2017

Sobre Corea del Norte

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 de noviembre de 2017

