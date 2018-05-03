Servicios
03 de mayo de 2018
03.05.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Málaga
23 / 14º
Marbella
20 / 14º
Antequera
20 / 6º
Acuerdo confidencial

Trump reconoce el pago a la actriz porno Stormy Daniels

El mandatorio admite que desembolsó 130.000 dólares para acallar "falsas acusaciones"

03.05.2018 | 17:35
Donald Trump y Stormy Daniels.

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, reconoció hoy haber abonado a su abogado, Michael Cohen, los 130.000 dólares pagados a la actriz porno, Stormy Daniels, en un acuerdo de confidencialidad para acallar "acusaciones falsas" de que habían mantenido una relación.

"El señor Cohen, un abogado, recibía un fondo mensual, no de mi campaña y sin tener ninguna relación con ésta, en la que él (Cohen) participó, sino como un reembolso, un contrato privado entre dos partes (...). Estos acuerdos son muy comunes entre celebridades y gente con recursos", escribió Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.

El mandatario, que llegó a utilizar hasta tres tuit para justificar sus actos, agregó que este dinero fue empleado para hacer frente al "proceso de arbitraje" con Stephanie Clifford -nombre real de la actriz- y para frenar las "acusaciones falsas" que suponían una "extorsión" sobre la presunta relación entre ambos.











Esta confesión supone un vuelco con respecto a la postura mantenida anteriormente por Trump, quien hasta el momento había marcado distancias con el caso Daniels y había aseverado que el pago a la actriz lo había realizado su abogado sin que él supiera de dónde había sacado el dinero.

Esta postura, sin embargo, había llevado a las autoridades a plantearse si el pago por parte de Cohen podía suponer una donación ilegal a la campaña presidencial de Trump, ya que la transacción se produjo poco antes de las elecciones de 2016 y por lo tanto podría haber tenido como objetivo proteger su imagen acallando el escándalo.

La actriz Stormy Daniels, tras comparecer ante un juez. AFP


A pesar del acuerdo de confidencialidad entre ambas partes, Daniels ha optado por hablar con los medios de comunicación y desde hace meses insiste en que mantuvo relaciones sexuales con Trump hace más de una década, pero cuando ya estaba casado con la ahora primera dama, Melania Trump.

Trump, que además de este caso afronta una serie de investigaciones por su posible connivencia con el Gobierno ruso para alzarse con la victoria electoral, ha decido cambiar a varios miembros de su equipo legal, lo que le ha llevado a contratar al exalcalde de Nueva York Rudolph Giuliani y a Emmet Flood, que representó a Bill Clinton en su juicio político de 1998.

"Ni el dinero de la campaña ni contribuciones a la misma jugaron ningún papel en esta transacción", zanjó hoy Trump al referirse al pago a Daniels en sus mensajes por Twitter.
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

Lo último Lo más leído
Enlaces recomendados: Premios Cine
noticias de La Opinión de MálagaMapa web
Málaga
Clasificados
Especiales
laopiniondemalaga.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
© La Opinión de Málaga, S.L. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies