05 de marzo de 2018
05.03.2018
Roban el Oscar a Frances McDormand... y lo recupera

El equipo de seguridad de la gala de los Oscars busca a un hombre que se hizo con la estatuilla de la actriz

05.03.2018 | 08:44
Frances McDormand, ganadora del Oscar a Mejor Actriz.

Poco le ha durado a Frances McDormand el Oscar a la Mejor Actriz por 'Tres anuncios en las Afueras'. Alguien codiciaba la preciada estatuilla, como la propia intérprete. Así lo explica en un tuit Cara Backley, la reportera de Cultura del New York City.




La seguridad en Governors Ball está buscando a este tipo, que agarró el Oscar de Frances McDormand y se quedó sin él. El fotógrafo de Wolfgang Puck lo detuvo, recuperó el Oscar y el chico volvió a desaparecer. Aparentemente, Frances ha dicho que lo deje ir. # Oscars #Drama

Tras recuperar el Oscar, y todavía en una nube de felicidad, la actriz ha decidido pasar por alto el incidente y seguir disfrutando de su dulce momento.
