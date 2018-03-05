Roban el Oscar a Frances McDormand... y lo recupera

Poco le ha durado a Frances McDormand el Oscar a la Mejor Actriz por 'Tres anuncios en las Afueras'. Alguien codiciaba la preciada estatuilla, como la propia intérprete. Así lo explica en un tuit Cara Backley, la reportera de Cultura del New York City.







Security at the Governors Ball are looking for this guy, who grabbed Frances McDormand's Oscar and ran out with it. Wolfgang Puck's photographer stopped him, got the Oscar back, and the guy disappeared back into the ball. Apparently Frances has said to let him go. #Oscars #Drama pic.twitter.com/5tlsx4Ulwt