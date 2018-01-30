Polémica por un artículo de ´The Times´ que describe cómo ser español

El periodista británico Chris Haslam ha conseguido encender las redes sociales tras redactar para The Times un polémico reportaje en el que describe a su manera cómo ser español. El artículo en cuestión ha sido incluido dentro de un especial sobre España como destino turístico. En él, el reportero suelta 'perlas' como que el mejor camino para convertirse en español es olvidar "las nociones anglosajonas de educación, discreción y decoro".
El 'periodista' @dromomaniac se burla de los españoles y sus costumbres en The Times. El artículo omite q más de 300.000 británicos viven en España. Y no por necesidad https://t.co/9pHnDIbU6C— Fran Serrato (@FcoSerrato) 28 de enero de 2018
"Anglo-saxon notions of politeness, discretion and decorum". Sure, British people in Spain know that well with 'balconing', committing fraud in hotels for having free holidays, getting wasted in Lloret de Mar. So dissapointing this article @dromomaniac @thetimes pic.twitter.com/TCRKLXR9Zy— Teresa RM (@teresarmoran) 23 de enero de 2018
Pensaba que @thetimes era un medio de comunicación serio, que pedía un mínimo de rigor para firmar en sus páginas. Ahora veo que no, pues dejan que firme hasta un tal #ChrisHaslam, que no tiene ni idea de lo que dice— JC Cachinero (@jccl30) 27 de enero de 2018
If you like Spain so much why not saying nice things instead of sparkling racism – already on the rise – in a pretentious way? I really don't understand how your so-called article got published.— Grumpy Journalist (@MWJournalist) 23 de enero de 2018
No tienes ni idea de la vida en España. ¡Vete a tu isla y no vuelvas!— Luis López Suárez (@luisgr88) 24 de enero de 2018
You have no idea of ??life in Spain. You should inform yourself before writing, damn hooligan! By the way, what is man in the image disguised? Is that a bullfighter? Go to your island and don't come back!
@dromomaniac @thesundaytimes Have you ever been in Spain? Honestly... I don't think so!!— Pilar Pinedo (@PilarPinedoMur) 22 de enero de 2018
So ignorant, so arrogant.... If you really think, that Spain and The Spanish, are like your article... You're not welcome. #MondayMotivation #felizlunesatitambienignorante pic.twitter.com/h1H3nenPnQ
|Lo último
|Lo más leído