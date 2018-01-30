Servicios
30 de enero de 2018
30.01.2018
Polémica por un artículo de ´The Times´ que describe cómo ser español

Las redes sociales arden contra el periodista tras calificar a los españoles de groseros y maleducados

31.01.2018 | 20:40
Polémica por un artículo de ´The Times´ que describe cómo ser español

El periodista británico Chris Haslam ha conseguido encender las redes sociales tras redactar para The Times un polémico reportaje en el que describe a su manera cómo ser español. El artículo en cuestión ha sido incluido dentro de un especial sobre España como destino turístico. En él, el reportero suelta 'perlas' como que el mejor camino para convertirse en español es olvidar "las nociones anglosajonas de educación, discreción y decoro".


"Ser español implica entrar un un bar, besar y abrazar a completos desconocidos, gritar 'oiga' al camarero y tirar todo lo que no te puedas comer o beber al suelo", empieza el artículo, que ha motivado centenares de mensajes en las redes sociales de ciudadanos que reprochan que el periodista tire de tópicos para describir a los españoles como groseros, maleducados e impuntuales.





Muchos internautas ponen en cuestión incluso que Chris Haslam haya estado jamás en España, y le recuerdan que el comportamiento de los turistas británicos en nuestro país no es siempre el más deseable.










La impuntualidad es uno de los tópicos a los que alude el periodista: En este punto se cebaba con la impuntualidad: "Llegar 30 minutos tarde a cualquier lado está considerado, de hecho, bastante pronto".

Los horarios de las comidas en nuestro país también merecen una mención especial en el artículo: "Deja cualquier cosa que estés haciendo a las once de la mañana y tomate una cerveza y un bocadillo. Eso te debería bastar hasta la hora de comer, a las 14 horas. Vas a tomarte un menú del día de tres platos, y te llevará entre dos y tres horas. Luego échate una siesta?, sentencia el artículo.

