Green Day: "Si lo hubiéramos sabido no habríamos tocado"
"No sé por qué las autoridades decidieron no informarnos del accidente antes del concierto", afirma el líder de la bandaep / madrid 09.07.2017 | 17:07
El líder de Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong, ha difundido un comunicado en el explica por qué su grupo actuó en el Mad Cool Festival tras el accidente del acróbata Pedro Aunión, ocurrido una hora antes de su concierto. "Si lo hubiéramos sabido antes no habríamos tocado. No somos gente sin corazón", ha manifestado el artista tras las críticas de los asistentes sobre la decisión del banda californiana de salir al escenario.
"Ni siquiera sabíamos que había una performance de acróbatas. Estos festivales son enormes", ha lamentado Armstrong. "Estábamos calentando a las 11:25 de la noche. Quince minutos antes las autoridades locales le dijeron a nuestro manager que teníamos que esperar para salir porque había un problema de seguridad, algo normal que suele ocurrir en cualquier espectáculo... No nos dijeron que aquello no era normal", relata el artista.
Last night at the Mad Cool festival in Spain there was a horrific accident. An acrobat by the name of Pedro was killed during his performance before Green Day played our show. We are so sad for Pedro and his family and we pray for them in this time of grief. I can't imagine how much suffering the friends and family are going through. Many of you are wondering why we continued to play our show after the accident. Green Day did not hear about the accident until after our show was over. We didn't even know there was an acrobat performance at all. these festivals are huge. There are so many things happening at the same time it's impossible to keep up with every performer/artist.. We were in a back stage compound about a half mile away from the main festival stage. We were warming up ready to go at 11:25 pm. 15 minutes prior our tour management was told by local authorities to wait to go on stage because there was some sort of security issue. Security issues are a normal occurrence and procedure at any show.. we were NOT told why which is also normal. we waited as we were instructed. Still, We had no clue there was any such accident. We were given the ok. The band jumped into vans and drove to the main festival stage. This was to be the last show of our European tour and we were all so excited to play our hearts out one last time. We were on stage at around midnight and played around two and a half hours. Everything seemed normal. the crowd and fans had a good time. We got off stage and drove back to our artist compound. It was there when we were told the shocking news about Pedro. All of us were in disbelief. I don't know why the authorities chose not to tell us about the accident before our concert. All we know is what was said after our concert. This has never happened in the 30 years Green Day have been performing live. If we had known prior to our performance we most likely would not have played at all. We are not heartless people. The safety and well being at any of our concerts absolutely comes first. What happened to Pedro is unthinkable. Once again we are heartbroken for his friends and family.
El cantante ha publicado en su perfil de Instagram una i nstantánea del homenaje que se rindió a Aunión este sábado en el festival, la cual está acompañada de un mensaje en el que confirma que Green Day no sabían lo que había sucedido en el escenario principal del festival.
Según han indicado, no fue hasta que acabó el concierto y Green Day volvió al backstage cuando los músicos recibieron la impactante noticia. "No sé por qué las autoridades decidieron no informarnos del accidente antes del concierto. Es la primera vez que nos ocurre algo así en los 30 años que Green Day lleva encima de los escenarios", confiesa el líder del grupo.
"Si lo hubiéramos sabido antes no habríamos tocado. No somos gente sin corazón. Para nosotros la seguridad es lo primero en nuestros conciertos", sentencia Armstrong. "Lo que le ocurrió a Pedro es impensable. Una vez más damos el pésame a su familia y amigos", añade. El grupo expresó sus condolencias por Twitter en la noche del viernes.
Por su parte, la organización del festival manifestó en un comunicado que el festival no se canceló para prevenir un "movimiento incontrolado de gente", ya que en el recinto había hasta 45.000 personas. Asimismo, los organizadores lamentaron lo ocurrido y respetaron el duelo de la familia del fallecido.