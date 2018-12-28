Servicios
28 de diciembre de 2018
28.12.2018
Viral

La inocentada de una joven a su padre al convertir coles de Bruselas en bombones

La broma ya la había hecho hace dos años, pero el hombre cayó de nuevo en la trampa

28.12.2018 | 14:25
Las coles, convertidas en bombones.
Las coles, convertidas en bombones.

Judy Brown, cantante, tuitera y amante de las bromas a su padre, aprovechó el ambiente festivo y distendido de la Navidad para preparar y gastar una de las bromas virales más épicas que circulan por Internet estos días: la de convertir coles de Bruselas en bombones.

Al padre de Judy le encantan los bombones y en Navidad no pueden faltar nunca en la mesa. Para la familia, incluida la propia Judy, esto es un secreto a voces, por lo que la joven aprovechó el dato para planear la broma.




Cabe destacar que la broma ya la había hecho hace dos años, en 2016, y su padre estaba más que prevenido, por lo que este año tendría que trabajárselo un poquito más. Así que para ello se fue a un supermercado y, además de coles de Bruselas (ya cocidas), Judy compró una tableta de chocolate con leche, un mix de nueces trituradas y una caja de bombones.




El primer paso de su maléfico plan fue cubrir las coles de Bruselas en chocolate fundido y espolvorearlas con las nueces troceadas.




A continuación, rescatar los envoltorios originales de los bombones, envolver muy bien los falsos dulces y volver a sellar la caja con su pegatina original, utilizando pegamento.




La parte final de toda broma es esperar pacientemente a que la víctima muerda el anzuelo -nunca mejor dicho-. El padre de Judy cayó en la trampa por segunda vez.

Según la tuitera, su padre cogió el primer bombón y pasó por todo tipo de sensaciones: desde la satisfacción hasta el disgusto y el horror. Y para colmo, el hermano de Judy, compinchado con esta, aparecía con los auténticos en la mano para despistar, y cuando su padre iba a coger otro, le tocaba otra col de Bruselas.



En Twitter, su broma ha causado auténtico furor y Judy se ha ganado el apodo de ' Genio Maligno'.
