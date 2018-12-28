La inocentada de una joven a su padre al convertir coles de Bruselas en bombones

Judy Brown, cantante, tuitera y amante de las bromas a su padre, aprovechó el ambiente festivo y distendido de la Navidad para preparar y gastar una de las bromas virales más épicas que circulan por Internet estos días: la de convertir coles de Bruselas en bombones.



Al padre de Judy le encantan los bombones y en Navidad no pueden faltar nunca en la mesa. Para la familia, incluida la propia Judy, esto es un secreto a voces, por lo que la joven aprovechó el dato para planear la broma.





Some of you out there may recall that in 2016 I played an excellent Christmas prank on my long-suffering Dad. It worked a treat. pic.twitter.com/srfaVgLF2J — Judy Brown (@mcjude) 25 de diciembre de 2018

And so, yesterday, home for Christmas and with the devil at my elbow, I embarked on my most audacious sprout prank yet. pic.twitter.com/zr24u6Ve0g — Judy Brown (@mcjude) 25 de diciembre de 2018

While he was out I dipped the sprouts in chocolate, rolled them in chopped hazelnuts, and did all I could to replicate the iconic Ferrerro. pic.twitter.com/UgvLOXeXWJ — Judy Brown (@mcjude) 25 de diciembre de 2018

I re-wrapped and (this is crucial) re-sealed the box with its original tape and a tiny dab of glue. Then secreted it amongst a bag of tasty gifts from my Aunt and retired to watch from afar pic.twitter.com/hkIThpvByI — Judy Brown (@mcjude) 25 de diciembre de 2018

I am still chuckling. I will all day long. I know his retribution will be swift and terrible, but no Christmas gift could be greater than this: seeing my Dad, despite his efforts to avoid it, unwittingly eat a raw sprout. Merry Christmas, one and all. pic.twitter.com/RYV6pvYqbe — Judy Brown (@mcjude) 25 de diciembre de 2018

Cabe destacar que la broma ya la había hecho hace dos años, en 2016, y su padre estaba más que prevenido, por lo que este año. Así que para ello se fue a un supermercado y, además de coles de Bruselas (ya cocidas), Judy compró una tableta de chocolate con leche, un mix de nueces trituradas y una caja de bombones.El primer paso de su maléfico plan fue cubrir las coles de Bruselas en chocolate fundido y espolvorearlas con las nueces troceadas.A continuación, rescatar losde los bombones, envolver muy bien los falsos dulces y volver a sellar la caja con su pegatina original, utilizando pegamento.La parte final de toda broma es esperar pacientemente a que la víctima muerda el anzuelo -nunca mejor dicho-. El padre de Judypor segunda vez.Según la tuitera, su padre cogió el primer bombón y pasó por: desde la satisfacción hasta el disgusto y el horror. Y para colmo, el hermano de Judy, compinchado con esta, aparecía con los auténticos en la mano para despistar, y cuando su padre iba a coger otro, le tocaba otra col de Bruselas.En Twitter, su broma ha causado auténtico furor y Judy se ha ganado el apodo de ''.