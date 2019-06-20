Servicios
20 de junio de 2019
20.06.2019
Ilusión óptica

¿De qué color son las bolas?

Las esferas de esta imagen parecen amarillas, rojas y púrpuras aunque, en realidad, son todas marrones

20.06.2019 | 09:45

Las bolas de esta imagen parecen amarillas, rojas y púrpuras aunque, en realidad, son todas marrones. El efecto óptico que nos impide darnos cuenta de ello se produce cuando franjas sucesivas de azul, verde y rojo dividen las esferas.







El autor de la ilusión óptica, David Novick, confirma que las bolas tienen la misma base de color (RGB 255,188,144) y que el efecto aumenta a medida que uno reduce el tamaño de la imagen. Las esferas lucirían de esta manera sin las franjas:




El profesor --que se dedica a enseñar Educación en Ingeniería y Liderazgo en la Universidad de Texas en El Paso (EEUU)-- ha avisado en su cuenta de Twitter de que si nuestro celebro deja de percibir la ilusión óptica, deberíamos concentrar nuestra atención en las franjas de colores y no en las esferas: según ha explicado, la ilusión óptica se produce porque percibimos mejor las formas de los objetos que los colores.




Esta es una de las ilusiones de Munker que Novick denomina 'confeti'. La ilusión de Munker es un efecto que lleva al cerebro a organizar la información de acuerdo con la luminancia percibida del objeto. En esta ilusión influye la percepción del color o de los colores adyacentes. La palabra clave aquí es la asimilación. Esta ilusión óptica e stá estrechamente relacionada con la ilusión de Munker-White que nos hace percibir más luminosidad en los tonos cuando están más cerca de colores blancos que de negros. El perfil de Novick está lleno de ellas:










