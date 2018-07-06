Servicios
06 de julio de 2018
06.07.2018
Envía tu pregunta a Fernando Pastor, presidente del Colegio de Administradores de Fincas
Papiroflexia

Lisa Lloyd y su increíble mundo de papel

La artista británica recrea la naturaleza con papeles de colores y sobre todo con mucha paciencia

06.07.2018 | 19:51
Una joven realiza manualidades de papel.

La artista británica Lisa Lloyd comenzó su carrera en el campo de la animación audiovisual, pero se dio cuenta que a ella en realidad lo que le gustaba era trabajar con las manos. Desde entonces no ha parado de crear increíbles esculturas en tres dimensiones con un material tan simple como el papel.



Con mucha paciencia y delicadeza puede crear cualquier forma en cualquier tamaño, pero a Lloyd lo que realmente le inspira es la naturaleza. Sus creaciones pueden ir desde insectos diminutos, bodegones de frutas o plantas, hasta una botella gigante de cerveza.


 


La artista ha participado en la reciente ´Milan Design Week´, uno de los eventos de diseño más prestigiosos del mundo. Las marcas internacionales también se han hecho eco del trabajo de esta artista y entre sus clientes se encuentran nombres de la talla de Disney, The Guardian, Honda, o Universal Music entre otros.
 

Para ver más creaciones de Lisa Lloyd o imágenes de cómo ha sido el proceso, basta con visitar su página web o seguirle en su cuenta de Instagram.
