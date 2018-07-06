Lisa Lloyd y su increíble mundo de papel

La artista británica Lisa Lloyd comenzó su carrera en el campo de la animación audiovisual, pero se dio cuenta que a ella en realidad lo que le gustaba era trabajar con las manos. Desde entonces no ha parado de crear increíbles esculturas en tres dimensiones con un material tan simple como el papel.
Work in progress of my first paper model for a new personal project: a series of insects inspired by fashion designers and victorian entomological illustrations. For this bee I took inspiration from Mary Karantzou´s 'resort 2018' collection. @marykatrantzou Such beautiful and inspiring work, I love her use of pattern, texture and colour. This model is made using hand cut paper and card from @frompaperchase ##paper #paperart #papercraft #paperartistcollective #handmade #marykarantzou #fashion #luxe #designer #bumblebee #bee #entomology #insects #botanical #floraandfauna #victorianillustration #paperchase
Beer building! Another project from last year.. @asahibeer officially relaunched their new bottle today here in the UK. I was asked to make a 2 meter high bottle in paper for Asahi HQ. With some serious help from the lovely @tabithabargh and @workhausfurniture #asahibeer #paper #paperart #papercraft #paperartistscollective #papersculpture #branding #handmade #propmaking #sculpture #workinprogress #marketing
NOVELA Gay Talese perfila las vidas de los 'boomers' del Verrazano-Narrows mientras celebra un momento histórico de Nueva York
El Marcapáginas
Reseña de Guillermo Busutil de 'Para morir iguales', de Rafael Reig
ADEMÁS: El porqué de lo perdido | Funerales en Occitania | Los mandamientos del blues | Juan M. Pereira: como un personaje de Verne
