Cardi B y Beyoncé & Jay Z lideran las nominaciones a los MTV Video Music Awards

MTV ha anunciado los nominados para los Video Music Awards 2018, manteniendo este año de nuevo su decisión de eliminar la separación por género de sus categorías. La lista de candidatos reúne a decenas de artistas cuya influencia y contribución han colocado a la música en el centro de la conversación social.
Cardi B lidera las nominaciones en 10 categorías, como "Mejor vídeo", "Mejor canción" o "Artista del año", entre otras. Le sigue The Carters, el dúo formado por Beyoncé y Jay Z para el lanzamiendo del álbum 'Everything is love', que cuenta con 8 nominaciones en categorías como "Vídeo del año", "Mejor colaboración" o "Mejor vídeo Hip Hop" por su reciente single "APES**T".
Otras estrellas como Childish Gambino, Drake o Bruno Mars también han sido nominados este año. MTV España emitirá en exclusiva y en directo los #VMAs 2018 desde el Radio City Music Hall de Nueva York la noche del lunes 20 de agosto al martes 21 a las 03:00h, y los ofrecerá de nuevo el martes 21 a las 22:30h. El evento musical llegará a más de 180 países y territorios, y a más de 500 millones de hogares en todo el mundo a través de la red de MTV.
Hasta el viernes 10 de agosto, los fans pueden votar desde Estados Unidos por sus favoritos en las ocho categorías de los "VMAs" 2018, incluyendo "Vídeo del Año", "Artista del año", "Mejor colaboración" y muchas otras, a través de la web vma.mtv.com. Además, las votaciones a "Mejor artista revelación", categoría presentada por Taco Bell, se mantendrán abiertas hasta la emisión de los premios.
Ariana Grande - "No Tears Left to Cry" - Republic Records
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)" - Atlantic Records
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - "Havana" - Syco Music/Epic Records
The Carters - "APES**T" - Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Childish Gambino - "This Is America" - RCA Records
Drake - "God's Plan" - YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Ariana Grande - Republic Records
Bruno Mars - Atlantic Records
Camila Cabello - Syco Music/Epic Records
Cardi B - Atlantic Records
Drake - YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Post Malone - Republic Records
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)" - Atlantic Records
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - "Havana" - Syco Music/Epic Records
Drake - "God's Plan" - YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Dua Lipa - "New Rules" - Warner Bros. Records
Ed Sheeran - "Perfect" - Atlantic Records
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - "rockstar" - Republic Records
Bazzi - iamcosmic/Atlantic Records
Cardi B - Atlantic Records
Chloe x Halle - Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
Hayley Kiyoko - Atlantic Records
Lil Pump - Warner Bros. Records
Lil Uzi Vert - Atlantic Records
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line - "Meant to Be" - Warner Bros. Records
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)" - Atlantic Records
The Carters - "APES**T" - Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B - "Dinero" - Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid - "1-800-273-8255" - Def Jam Recordings
N.E.R.D & Rihanna - "Lemon" - i am OTHER/Columbia Records
Ariana Grande - "No Tears Left to Cry" - Republic Records
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - "Havana" - Syco Music/Epic Records
Demi Lovato - "Sorry Not Sorry" - Island Records
Ed Sheeran - "Perfect" - Atlantic Records
P!nk - "What About Us" - RCA Records
Shawn Mendes - "In My Blood" - Island Records
Cardi B ft. 21 Savage - "Bartier Cardi" - KSR/Atlantic Records
The Carters - "APES**T" - Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Drake - "God's Plan" - YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
J. Cole - "ATM" - Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records
Migos ft. Drake - "Walk It Talk It" - Quality Control/Capitol Records
Nicki Minaj - "Chun-Li" - Young Money/Cash Money Records
Daddy Yankee - "Dura" - El Cartel Records/UMLE
J Balvin, Willy William - "Mi Gente" - UMLE/Republic Records
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B - "Dinero" - Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato - "Échame La Culpa" - UMLE/Republic/Island/Universal Music Latino
Maluma - "Felices los 4" - Sony Music Entertainment US Latin
Shakira ft. Maluma - "Chantaje" - Sony Music Entertainment US Latin
Avicii ft. Rita Ora - "Lonely Together" - Geffen Records
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - "One Kiss" - Columbia Records
The Chainsmokers - "Everybody Hates Me" - Disruptor Records/Columbia Records
David Guetta & Sia - "Flames" - Atlantic Records
Marshmello ft. Khalid - "Silence" - RCA Records/Ultra Records
Zedd & Liam Payne - "Get Low (Street Video)" - Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy - "Champion" - Island Records
Foo Fighters - "The Sky Is a Neighborhood" - RCA Records
Imagine Dragons - "Whatever It Takes" - KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
Linkin Park - "One More Light" - Warner Bros. Records
Panic! At The Disco - "Say Amen (Saturday Night)" - Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Records
Thirty Seconds to Mars - "Walk On Water" - Interscope Records
Childish Gambino - "This Is America" - RCA Records
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges - "Liberated" - Columbia Records
Drake - 'God's Plan" - YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Janelle Monáe - "PYNK" - Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records
Jessie Reyez - "Gatekeeper" - Island Records
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid - "1800-273-8255" - Def Jam Recordings
Sawyer Garrity & Andrea Peña ft. Stoneman
Douglas Drama - "Shine" - Independent
Alessia Cara - "Growing Pains" - Def Jam Recordings
Ariana Grande - "No Tears Left to Cry" - Republic Records
The Carters - "APES**T" - Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Childish Gambino - "This Is America" - RCA Records
Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran - "River" - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Shawn Mendes - "In My Blood" - Island Records
The Carters - "APES**T" - Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Childish Gambino - "This Is America" - RCA Records
Drake - "God's Plan" - YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Ed Sheeran - "Perfect" - Atlantic Records
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton - "Say Something" - RCA Records
Shawn Mendes - "In My Blood" - Island Records
The Carters - "APES**T" - Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Childish Gambino - "This Is America" - RCA Records
J. Cole - "ATM" - Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records
Janelle Monáe - "Make Me Feel" - Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records
SZA - "The Weekend" - TDE/RCA Records
Taylor Swift - "Look What You Made Me Do" - Big Machine Records
Ariana Grande - "No Tears Left to Cry" - Republic Records
Avicii ft. Rita Ora - "Lonely Together" - Geffen Records
Eminem ft. Beyoncé - "Walk On Water" - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "All The Stars" - TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Maroon 5 - "Wait" - 222/Interscope Records
Taylor Swift - "Look What You Made Me Do" - Big Machine Records
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)" - Atlantic Records
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - "Havana" - Syco Music/Epic Records
The Carters - "APES**T" - Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Childish Gambino - "This Is America" - RCA Records
Dua Lipa - "IDGAF" - Warner Bros. Records
Justin Timberlake - "Filthy" - RCA Records
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)" - Atlantic Records
The Carters - "APES**T" - Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Childish Gambino - "This Is America" - RCA Records
Janelle Monáe - "Make Me Feel" - Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records
N.E.R.D & Rihanna - "Lemon" - i am OTHER/Columbia Records
Taylor Swift - "Look What You Made Me Do" - Big Machine Records
