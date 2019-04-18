Personajes de cuento, a punto para comer

Cocinar para niños no es nada fácil porque suelen ser unos comensales bastante peculiares. En algunas ocasiones, la comida es una de las tareas más complicadas con las que se enfrentan los padres. Muchas veces hemos escuchado eso de "no juegues con la comida", pero una madre australiana ha hecho todo lo contrario: ha convertido sus platos en dibujos comestibles para captar la atención de su hijo.
Ella es Laleh Mohmedi. Esta idea llegó cuando un día elaboró unas tortitas con forma de león para que a su hijo les resultasen más atractivas. Al pequeño Jacob le gustó, y esto hizo que su madre continuase haciendo más platos saludables de este modo.
Mohmedi compartió algunos de sus mejores platos en las redes sociales y se dio cuenta de que no era algo que solo le había gustado a su hijo. Miles de personas apreciaron su arte y lo convirtieron en viral. A día de hoy, sigue publicando en su Instagram (@jacobs_food_diaries) todas las creaciones gastronómicas que hace y la cuenta ya supera los 150.000 seguidores.
MAMA COCO from COCO Mash potato, vermicelli noodles, purple cabbage, shrimp, white tortilla wrap, tomato Mama Coco reminds me so much of my naneh - the most kindest, selfless person I ever knew- not a single bad bone in her body. My naneh lived with us growing up, she would walk me to school, cook the most delicious meals and would tell the most amazing stories before bed- my favourite - Shangool, mangool hepeh angoor. As I got older, life got in the way and I visited her less and less. After a few years my naneh moved back to Iran where she eventually developed dementia. Even through this dementia when I would talk to her she would still remember my voice and call me her Zanboor ?? Every year I would tell myself - this year would be the year that I would go visit her in Iran- but again life got in the way and I never did. ?? To this day my biggest regret was not travelling overseas to see her one last time before she passed. I miss her smell, I miss her voice, I miss her. ?? If you are lucky enough to have a grandparent still alive- pick up the phone - call them, visit them as they don't have much longer on this earth and one day you will regret it- just like me. They say everyone has a guardian angel and I know my naneh is mine. This one is for you Naneh, I love you Love your Zanboor ???? . . . Stone: #neolith Beton from @cdkstone #grandma #grandparents #love #foodart #disney #coco #pixar #mamacoco #whpfavoritecolor
Last week @Disney announced that they will be creating a Monsters Inc TV series and we CAN'T WAIT! Monsters Inc holds a real soft spot for us as it was Jacob's first favourite movie- we even held a Monsters Inc 1st Birthday Party! SULLY from MONSTERS INC Vermicelli noodles (dyed using purple cabbage) with organic eggs, radish, purple cabbage and mash potato ??: @oscar_manon Placed on Neolith Beton from @CDKstone Cookware: @tefal.australia . . . @disney @pixar @disneyuk @disneyanz @instagram #monstersinc #whp #foodart @therealdaytime #disney #pixar #sully #food
Which #Disneyprincess are you? 1 ??, 2 ??, 3 ?????, 4 ??, 5 ?? or 6 ??? . . . . . #disney #princess #princesses #USA #UK #disney #foodstyling #foodart#foodphotography #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines #pixarpierchallenge#thechalkboardeats #happyandhealthy#glowlean #onthetable #organicmoments#colouryourplate #eattherainbow #wholefood #feedfeed#foods4thought #lovefood #organicfood #aladdin #beautyandthebeast #disneyfood #pixar
