Personajes de cuento, a punto para comer

Cocinar para niños no es nada fácil porque suelen ser unos comensales bastante peculiares. En algunas ocasiones, la comida es una de las tareas más complicadas con las que se enfrentan los padres. Muchas veces hemos escuchado eso de "no juegues con la comida", pero una madre australiana ha hecho todo lo contrario: ha convertido sus platos en dibujos comestibles para captar la atención de su hijo.



Ella es Laleh Mohmedi. Esta idea llegó cuando un día elaboró unas tortitas con forma de león para que a su hijo les resultasen más atractivas. Al pequeño Jacob le gustó, y esto hizo que su madre continuase haciendo más platos saludables de este modo.



Mohmedi compartió algunos de sus mejores platos en las redes sociales y se dio cuenta de que no era algo que solo le había gustado a su hijo. Miles de personas apreciaron su arte y lo convirtieron en viral. A día de hoy, sigue publicando en su Instagram (@jacobs_food_diaries) todas las creaciones gastronómicas que hace y la cuenta ya supera los 150.000 seguidores.





La madre cuenta que hacer estos platos le ha unido más a su hijo, "Jacob decide a qué personajes quiere comerse. Tiene muchos libros de Disney y elige también personajes de la televisión", afirma al medio de australiano The Sydney Morning Herald. Además, Mohmedi dice que preparar sus elaborados platosEntre sus platos se encuentran muchos personajes del mundo de Disney comopero también ha hecho personajes públicos como:Los alimentos más utilizados para realizar estos platos suelen serSin duda una forma divertida de ayudar a comer a los más pequeños de un manera más saludable.