Adele está lista para volver

Cuatro años han pasado ya desde la publicación de 25, el tercer y hasta ahora último álbum de Adele. Pero la cantante británica ya piensa en su sucesor.
Y es que la británica ha publicado un mensaje en Instagram coincidiendo con su 31 cumpleaños, en el que ha adelantado pequeños detalles sobre su esperado regreso.
La propia Adele anticipa que este cuarto disco se titulará 30, siguiendo con la costumbre de poner los títulos con la edad que tenía durante su gestación -de ahí 19, de 2008; 21, de 2011; y 25, de 2015-.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is 31...thank fucking god ?? 30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay. 31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we're only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I've only just realized that that is more than enough. I'll learn to love you lot eventually ?? Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ??
NOVELA El escritor barcelonés Carlos Zanón revive al inmortal detective Pepe Carvalho, con respeto a la creación de Vázquez Montalbán, pero haciendo al investigador mucho más complejo
Manual Tizón de Literatura | Richard Halliburton: la aventura tiene alas | Incombustible Petros Markaris | Ödön von Horvàth: juventud frente al delirio nazi | Adictos a Montalbano
Consulta los estrenos de cine en las salas de la provincia. Yelmo Cines Plaza Mayor, Vialia Málaga, CC Rosaleda, La Cañada Marbella, Cinesur Miramar Fuengirola... y más.
|
Alameda
|
Yelmo Cines 3D Plaza Mayor
|
Yelmo Cines 3D Vialia
|
Multicines
|
Málaga
|
Albéniz Multicines
|
Cinesur La Verónica
ANTEQUERA
|
Al Andalus
COÍN
|
Cinesur Miramar
Multicines Alfil
FUENGIROLA
|
Cinesa La Cañada
Cines Gran Marbella
Cinesur Plaza del Mar
MARBELLA
|
Yelmo Cines 3D
R.VICTORIA
|
El Ingenio Cinesur
VÉLEZ MÁLAGA
|
Multicines Ronda
RONDA
|Lo último
|Lo más leído