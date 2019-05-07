Servicios
07 de mayo de 2019
07.05.2019
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Málaga
25 / 16º
Marbella
25 / 18º
Antequera
28 / 12º

Adele está lista para volver

La británica ha publicado un mensaje en Instagram en el que ha adelantado detalles sobre su regreso

07.05.2019 | 09:44
La cantante británica, Adele.
La cantante británica, Adele.

Cuatro años han pasado ya desde la publicación de 25, el tercer y hasta ahora último álbum de Adele. Pero la cantante británica ya piensa en su sucesor.

Y es que la británica ha publicado un mensaje en Instagram coincidiendo con su 31 cumpleaños, en el que ha adelantado pequeños detalles sobre su esperado regreso.

La propia Adele anticipa que este cuarto disco se titulará 30, siguiendo con la costumbre de poner los títulos con la edad que tenía durante su gestación -de ahí 19, de 2008; 21, de 2011; y 25, de 2015-.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

This is 31...thank fucking god ?? 30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay. 31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we're only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I've only just realized that that is more than enough. I'll learn to love you lot eventually ?? Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ??

Una publicación compartida por Adele (@adele) el



Recientemente divorciada de Simon Konecki después de siete años de matrimonio, escribe Adele: "Por primera vez en una década estoy preparada para sentir el mundo a mi alrededor y buscar. Sed buenos con vosotros mismos, id despacio y reíros mucho en cada ocasión".

"Aprender a realmente amarse mucho a uno mismo es la cuestión, y apenas acabo de darme cuenta de que eso es más que suficiente", añade, aparentemente en referencia a su cacareado y millonario divorcio, llegando a añadir que ha "cambiado drásticamente" en el último par de años y todavía sigue "cambiando", lo cual está "ok".

La revelación final es la que ha puesto a sus fans en guardia, pues después de referirse a ellos como una "pandilla de malditos salvajes", bromea al asegurar que " 30 va a ser un disco de drum n bass". "Que lo sepáis", remacha divertida y desafiante sin dar, por tanto, ningún detalle más concreto sobre su vuelta.
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

NOVELA El escritor barcelonés Carlos Zanón revive al inmortal detective Pepe Carvalho, con respeto a la creación de Vázquez Montalbán, pero haciendo al investigador mucho más complejo


Manual Tizón de Literatura | Richard Halliburton: la aventura tiene alas | Incombustible Petros Markaris | Ödön von Horvàth: juventud frente al delirio nazi | Adictos a Montalbano


Lo último Lo más leído
noticias de La Opinión de MálagaMapa web
Málaga
Clasificados
Especiales
laopiniondemalaga.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
© La Opinión de Málaga, S.L. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies