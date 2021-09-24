Miami, 23 sep (EFE).- Los ganadores de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2021, celebrados este jueves en el Watsco Center de la Universidad de Miami, fueron los siguientes:
CATEGORÍA DE ARTISTAS:
- Artista del Año: Bad Bunny.
- Artista del Año, Debut: Myke Towers.
- Artista Crossover del Año: Black Eyed Peas.
CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES
- "Hot Latin Song" Canción del Año: Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez, por "Dákiti".
- "Hot Latin Song", Colaboración Vocal del Año: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, por "Dákiti".
- "Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Masculino: Bad Bunny.
- "Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Femenina: Karol G.
- "Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga.
- "Hot Latin Songs" Sello Discográfico del Año: Rimas.
- "Hot Latin Songs" Casa Disquera del Año: Rimas
- Canción del Año, Latin Airplay: Maluma y The Weeknd, por "Hawái".
- Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay: Sony Music Latin
- Casa Disquera del Año, Latin Airplay: Sony Music Latin
- Canción del Año, Ventas: Black Eyed Peas y J Balvin, por "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)".
- Canción del Año, Streaming: Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez, por "Dákiti".
CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES
- "Top Latin Album" del Año: Bad Bunny, por "YHLQMDLG".
- "Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año, Masculino: Bad Bunny.
- "Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año, Femenina: Karol G.
- "Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo: Eslabón Armado.
- "Top Latin Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año: Rimas
- "Top Latin Albums" Casa Disquera del Año: Rimas
CATEGORÍA POP LATINO
- Artista "Latin Pop" del Año, Solista: Shakira.
- Artista "Latin Pop" del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Maná.
- Canción "Latin Pop" del Año: Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna y J.Rey Soul, por "Mamacita".
- "Latin Pop Airplay" Sello Discográfico del Año: Sony Music Latin.
- "Latin Pop Airplay" Casa Disquera del Año: Sony Music Latin.
- Álbum "Latin Pop" del Año: Kali Uchis, por Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)".
- "Latin Pop Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año: Universal Music Latin Entertainment.
- "Latin Pop Albums" Casa Disquera del Año: Universal Music Latino.
CATEGORÍA TROPICAL
- Artista Tropical del Año, Solista: Romeo Santos.
- Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Aventura.
- Canción Tropical del Año: Prince Royce, por "Carita de Inocente".
- "Tropical Airplay" Sello Discográfico del Año: Sony Music Latin.
- "Tropical Airplay" Casa Disquera del Año: Sony Music Latin.
- Álbum Tropical del Año: Prince Royce, por "Alter Ego".
- "Tropical Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año: Sony Music Latin.
- "Tropical Albums" Casa Disquera del Año: Sony Music Latin.
CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO
- Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista: Christian Nodal.
- Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga.
- Canción Regional Mexicana del Año: Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, por "Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo".
- "Regional Mexican Airplay" Sello Discográfico del Año: Universal Music Latin Entertainment.
- "Regional Mexican Airplay" Casa Disquera del Año: Fonovisa.
- Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año: Eslabón Armado, por "Tu Veneno Mortal".
- "Regional Mexican Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año: Universal Music Latin Entertainment.
- "Regional Mexican Albums" Casa Disquera del Año: DEL.
CATEGORIA LATIN RHYTHM
- Artista "Latin Rhythm" del Año, solista: Bad Bunny.
- Artista "Latin Rhythm" del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Los Legendarios.
- Canción "Latin Rhythm" del Año: Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"
- "Latin Rhythm Airplay" Sello Discográfico del Año: Sony Music Latin.
"Latin Rhythm Airplay" Casa Disquera del Año: Universal Music Latino.
- Álbum "Latin Rhythm" del Año: Bad Bunny, por "YHLQMDLG".
- "Latin Rhythm Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año: Rimas.
- "Latin Rhythm Albums" Casa Disquera del Año: Rimas.
CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA
- Compositor del Año: Bad Bunny.
- Editora del Año: RSM Publishing, ASCAP.
- Corporación Editora del Año: Sony Music Publishing.
- Productor del Año: Tainy.
PREMIOS ESPECIALES
- Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama: Daddy Yankee.
- Premio Billboard Icono: Maná.
- Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística: Paquita la del Barrio.