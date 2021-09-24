Miami, 23 sep (EFE).- Los ganadores de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2021, celebrados este jueves en el Watsco Center de la Universidad de Miami, fueron los siguientes:

CATEGORÍA DE ARTISTAS:

- Artista del Año: Bad Bunny.

- Artista del Año, Debut: Myke Towers.

- Artista Crossover del Año: Black Eyed Peas.

CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES

- "Hot Latin Song" Canción del Año: Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez, por "Dákiti".

- "Hot Latin Song", Colaboración Vocal del Año: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, por "Dákiti".

- "Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Masculino: Bad Bunny.

- "Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Femenina: Karol G.

- "Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga.

- "Hot Latin Songs" Sello Discográfico del Año: Rimas.

- "Hot Latin Songs" Casa Disquera del Año: Rimas

- Canción del Año, Latin Airplay: Maluma y The Weeknd, por "Hawái".

- Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay: Sony Music Latin

- Casa Disquera del Año, Latin Airplay: Sony Music Latin

- Canción del Año, Ventas: Black Eyed Peas y J Balvin, por "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)".

- Canción del Año, Streaming: Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez, por "Dákiti".

CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES

- "Top Latin Album" del Año: Bad Bunny, por "YHLQMDLG".

- "Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año, Masculino: Bad Bunny.

- "Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año, Femenina: Karol G.

- "Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo: Eslabón Armado.

- "Top Latin Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año: Rimas

- "Top Latin Albums" Casa Disquera del Año: Rimas

CATEGORÍA POP LATINO

- Artista "Latin Pop" del Año, Solista: Shakira.

- Artista "Latin Pop" del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Maná.

- Canción "Latin Pop" del Año: Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna y J.Rey Soul, por "Mamacita".

- "Latin Pop Airplay" Sello Discográfico del Año: Sony Music Latin.

- "Latin Pop Airplay" Casa Disquera del Año: Sony Music Latin.

- Álbum "Latin Pop" del Año: Kali Uchis, por Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)".

- "Latin Pop Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año: Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

- "Latin Pop Albums" Casa Disquera del Año: Universal Music Latino.

CATEGORÍA TROPICAL

- Artista Tropical del Año, Solista: Romeo Santos.

- Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Aventura.

- Canción Tropical del Año: Prince Royce, por "Carita de Inocente".

- "Tropical Airplay" Sello Discográfico del Año: Sony Music Latin.

- "Tropical Airplay" Casa Disquera del Año: Sony Music Latin.

- Álbum Tropical del Año: Prince Royce, por "Alter Ego".

- "Tropical Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año: Sony Music Latin.

- "Tropical Albums" Casa Disquera del Año: Sony Music Latin.

CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO

- Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista: Christian Nodal.

- Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga.

- Canción Regional Mexicana del Año: Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, por "Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo".

- "Regional Mexican Airplay" Sello Discográfico del Año: Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

- "Regional Mexican Airplay" Casa Disquera del Año: Fonovisa.

- Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año: Eslabón Armado, por "Tu Veneno Mortal".

- "Regional Mexican Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año: Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

- "Regional Mexican Albums" Casa Disquera del Año: DEL.

CATEGORIA LATIN RHYTHM

- Artista "Latin Rhythm" del Año, solista: Bad Bunny.

- Artista "Latin Rhythm" del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Los Legendarios.

- Canción "Latin Rhythm" del Año: Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

- "Latin Rhythm Airplay" Sello Discográfico del Año: Sony Music Latin.

"Latin Rhythm Airplay" Casa Disquera del Año: Universal Music Latino.

- Álbum "Latin Rhythm" del Año: Bad Bunny, por "YHLQMDLG".

- "Latin Rhythm Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año: Rimas.

- "Latin Rhythm Albums" Casa Disquera del Año: Rimas.

CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA

- Compositor del Año: Bad Bunny.

- Editora del Año: RSM Publishing, ASCAP.

- Corporación Editora del Año: Sony Music Publishing.

- Productor del Año: Tainy.

PREMIOS ESPECIALES

- Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama: Daddy Yankee.

- Premio Billboard Icono: Maná.

- Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística: Paquita la del Barrio.