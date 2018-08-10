Al menos cuatro muertos en un tiroteo en Canadá

Al menos cuatro personas han resultado muertas hoy en la localidad canadiense de Fredericton, en el este del país, a consecuencia de un tiroteo, informó hoy la policía local. Hay un sospechoso detenido.
En un mensaje enviado por Twitter, la Policía de Fredericton informó de las muertes y solicitó a la población de la localidad que se mantenga en el interior de sus viviendas.
Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm.— Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 de agosto de 2018
We have heard what sounds to be four gunshots in the last few minutes @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/l31i8xGtDa— Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) 10 de agosto de 2018
UDPATE: At this time we can confirm that we have one suspect in custody.— Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 de agosto de 2018
Police continue to have the Brookside area contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing.
Please continue to avoid the area and follow us for the facts.
|Lo último
|Lo más leído