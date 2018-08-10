Al menos cuatro muertos en un tiroteo en Canadá

Al menos cuatro personas han resultado muertas hoy en la localidad canadiense de Fredericton, en el este del país, a consecuencia de un tiroteo, informó hoy la policía local. Hay un sospechoso detenido.



En un mensaje enviado por Twitter, la Policía de Fredericton informó de las muertes y solicitó a la población de la localidad que se mantenga en el interior de sus viviendas.







Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 de agosto de 2018

We have heard what sounds to be four gunshots in the last few minutes @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/l31i8xGtDa — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) 10 de agosto de 2018

UDPATE: At this time we can confirm that we have one suspect in custody.



Police continue to have the Brookside area contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing.



Please continue to avoid the area and follow us for the facts. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 de agosto de 2018

La Policía también señaló quey solicitó al público que, "debido al volumen de llamadas", no contacte directamente con la estación de Policía.En otro tuit, las autoridades han confirmado quey que la operación sigue en marcha.Una residente de la zona en la que se produjo el tiroteo, en el centro de Fredericton, a unos 1.300 kilómetros al este de Toronto, declaró a la radiotelevisión pública canadiense CBC que(11.00 GMT).A esa misma hora, lapidió, a través de Twitter, que los residentes evitaran Brookside Drive, una de las principales calles de la ciudad, que es la capital de la provincia de Nueva Brunswick y en cuya área metropolitana viven algo más de 100.000 personas.Imágenes mostradas por las televisiones locales muestran que la Policía ha cortado un tramo de unos dos kilómetros de