24 de octubre de 2018
24.10.2018
Estados Unidos

Las autoridades niegan que haya un paquete sospechoso dirigido a la Casa Blanca

Se suma a los dos artefactos explosivos que fueron enviados a las residencias de Clinton y de Obama

24.10.2018 | 16:54

El Servicio Secreto de EE.UU., encargado de la seguridad del presidente estadounidense y sus allegados, negó hoy que se haya interceptado un paquete sospechoso dirigido a la Casa Blanca, como informó la cadena de televisión CNN.

"Los informes de prensa sobre un tercer paquete interceptado que iba dirigido a la Casa Blanca son incorrectos", indicó el Servicio Secreto en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.





La agencia subrayó que por ahora solo ha detectado "dos paquetes sospechosos", los enviados a las residencias de la excandidata presidencial Hillary Clinton y del expresidente Barack Obama.
