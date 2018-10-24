Las autoridades niegan que haya un paquete sospechoso dirigido a la Casa Blanca

El Servicio Secreto de EE.UU., encargado de la seguridad del presidente estadounidense y sus allegados, negó hoy que se haya interceptado un paquete sospechoso dirigido a la Casa Blanca, como informó la cadena de televisión CNN.



"Los informes de prensa sobre un tercer paquete interceptado que iba dirigido a la Casa Blanca son incorrectos", indicó el Servicio Secreto en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.







CLARIFICATION: At this time the Secret Service has intercepted TWO suspicious packages - one in NY and one in D.C. Reports of a third intercepted package addressed to the WH are incorrect. We refer media to our statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI