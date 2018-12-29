Servicios
29 de diciembre de 2018
29.12.2018
EEUU

Trump culpa a los demócratas de la muerte de niños detenidos en la frontera

El presidente de EEUU echa la culpa a las "patéticas políticas de inmigración" de los demócratas

29.12.2018 | 21:44
Donald Trump.
Donald Trump.

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, culpó hoy a los miembros del Partido Demócrata de las muertes de los dos niños indocumentados que han fallecido en las últimas semanas mientras estaban bajo custodia de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos (CBP, por su sigla en inglés).

"Cualquier muerte de niños u otras personas en la frontera es estrictamente culpa de los demócratas y sus patéticas políticas de inmigración que permiten a las personas hacer un largo viaje pensando que pueden ingresar ilegalmente a nuestro país", apuntó Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.





"¡Si tuviéramos un muro, ni siquiera lo intentarían!", añadió el mandatario.





Trump hizo estas declaraciones después de que en el día de Nochebuena  un niño guatemalteco de ocho años muriese  en un hospital del estado de Nuevo México (EE.UU.) tras haber estado bajo la custodia de la policía fronteriza durante más de una semana.

Este fue el segundo niño que muere este mes bajo custodia de las autoridades, ya que el 8 de diciembre la guatemalteca Jakelin Caal Maquín, de 7 años, falleció en un hospital de El Paso (Texas, EE.UU.) tras haber cruzado ilegalmente la frontera desde México junto a su padre.

En este sentido, Trump argumentó que los dos niños " estaban muy enfermos" antes de estar bajo custodia de la CBP y cargó contra el padre de la niña por no haberle dado agua "en días".

"La Patrulla Fronteriza necesita el muro y todo esto terminará. ¡Están trabajando muy duro y reciben muy poco crédito!", exclamó el presidente en su tuit.

Hace tres días, la secretaria de Seguridad Nacional de EE.UU., Kirstjen Nielsen, atribuyó la muerte de un niño al incremento de las detenciones en la frontera y al hecho de que cada vez más inmigrantes llegan enfermos.

Según la funcionaria, en los últimos dos meses la Patrulla Fronteriza (CBP) ha detenido 139.817 inmigrantes indocumentados en la frontera con México, un 86 % más que los 74.946 arrestados en el mismo período del año pasado.

Nielsen responsabilizó a los traficantes, contrabandistas y a los propios padres de los niños de "poner en riesgo (su vida) al embarcarse en el peligroso y difícil viaje hacia el norte" y dijo que es patente que los indocumentados, "especialmente los niños, cada vez presentan más problemas médicos y albergan enfermedades" causadas por la dureza de dicho periplo.





