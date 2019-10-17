Servicios
17 de octubre de 2019
17.10.2019
Reino Unido

La UE y Reino Unido llegan a un acuerdo sobre el Brexit

Juncker ha anunciado el pacto y ha recomendado a los líderes europeos que lo respalden

17.10.2019 | 11:43
El presidente de la CE, Jean-Claude Juncker.
El presidente de la CE, Jean-Claude Juncker.

La Unión Europea y Reino Unido han llegado a un acuerdo para garantizar un Brexit ordenado, ha anunciado el presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker, que ha recomendado a los líderes europeos que respalden el nuevo pacto.





El acuerdo también ha sido anunciado por Boris Johnson. El primer ministro británico ha afirmado que ha conseguido un "nuevo" y "gran" acuerdo del "brexit" o salida del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea (UE).



En su cuenta de la red social Twitter, el jefe del Gobierno conservador señaló que el Parlamento británico tiene que aprobarlo ahora el próximo sábado en una sesión extraordinaria.
