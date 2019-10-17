La UE y Reino Unido llegan a un acuerdo sobre el Brexit

La Unión Europea y Reino Unido han llegado a un acuerdo para garantizar un Brexit ordenado, ha anunciado el presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker, que ha recomendado a los líderes europeos que respalden el nuevo pacto.









Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal.