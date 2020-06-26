Al menos tres muertos por un apuñalamiento en un hotel del centro de Glasgow

Al menos tres personas han muerto por un apuñalamiento múltiple ocurrido en un hotel del centro de Glasgow, según fuentes citadas por la radiotelevisión pública BBC que también darían por muerto al supuesto agresor, que habría sido abatido por las fuerzas de seguridad.
Pese al amplio despliegue de seguridad, que ha mantenido cortada la calle West George, la Policía de Glasgow ha considerado "contenida" la situación y ha asegurado en Twitter que "no hay peligro" para la población general. Aun así, ha instado a los ciudadanos a evitar la zona.
Un responsable policial, Steve Johnson, ha confirmado en un comunicado que " un varón sospechoso ha sido tiroteado" por los agentes, sin aclarar si ha fallecido. "En estos momentos no estamos buscando a nadie más en relación con este incidente", ha aclarado.
