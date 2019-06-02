Resultado y clasificación del Gran Premio de Italia de MotoGP

Lights out at Mugello! ??— MotoGP™ ???? (@MotoGP) 2 de junio de 2019
Who did the best @MissionWinnow start of the #ItalianGP? Vote now! ??#ItalianGP ???? pic.twitter.com/1Pz4l6ErWI
We're down to four contenders at the front! ?@Petrux9 is still holding on but @jackmilleraus has fallen from fifth spot! ??#ItalianGP ???? pic.twitter.com/3duFe6WQUk— MotoGP™ ???? (@MotoGP) 2 de junio de 2019
There was nothing to choose between them! ??— MotoGP™ ???? (@MotoGP) 2 de junio de 2019
Three riders putting on a spectacular show at over 345 km/h! ??#ItalianGP ???? pic.twitter.com/VT8DEax6TE
Calendario MotoGP 2019
|10-03
|Qatar
|Losail
|31-03
|Argentina
|Termas Río Hondo
|14-04
|Austin
|Las Américas
|05-05
|España
|Jerez
|19-05
|Francia
|Le Mans
|02-06
|Italia
|Mugello
|16-06
|Catalunya
|Montmeló
|30-06
|Holanda
|Assen
|07-07
|Alemania
|Sachsenring
|04-08
|República Checa
|Brno
|11-08
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|25-08
|Gran Bretaña
|Silverstone
|15-09
|San Marino
|Misano
|22-09
|Aragón
|Motorland
|06-10
|Tailandia
|Chang
|20-10
|Japón
|Motegi
|27-10
|Australia
|Philip Island
|03-11
|Malasia
|Sepang
|17-11
|Valencia
|Cheste
