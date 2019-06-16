Servicios
Servicios de utilidad

MOTOCICLISMO. MotoGP

Resultado y clasificación del Gran Premio de Cataluña de MotoGP

Marc Márquez impone su ley en Montmeló - Un error de Lorenzo acaba con las aspiraciones de Dovizioso, Viñales y Rossi

16.06.2019 | 16:08

Resultado y clasificación del Gran Premio de Cataluña de MotoGP

El español Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) se adjudicó su cuarta victoria de la temporada al ganar con autoridad el Gran Premio de Cataluña de MotoGP que se disputó en el circuito de Barcelona-Cataluña en la localidad del Montmeló, con la que aumenta su ventaja en la clasificación provisional del mundial.

Tras Márquez, el francés Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1) logró la segunda posición, su primer podio en la temporada del debut en la categoría de MotoGP, con el italiano Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Desmosedici GP19), tercero.

Márquez tiene ahora 37 puntos de ventaja sobre el italiano Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP19) y 39 respecto a su compatriota Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR).




Dovizioso, desde la quinta posición en la segunda línea aprovechó el caballito con la rueda delantera que hizo el piloto de Repsol Honda, Marc Márquez, para llegar líder a la apurada de final de recta, por delante del español y del autor de la "pole position", el francés Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1).

Desde más atrás, desde la sexta posición tras cumplir con una penalización de tres posiciones, llegó hasta la segunda plaza el español Maverick Viñales (Yamaha YZR M 1) y Jorge Lorenzo, el segundo de los pilotos de Repsol Honda, también salió bien para completar la primera vuelta en la cuarta plaza, aunque poco después protagonizó el accidente de la carrera.






Lorenzo se fue por los suelos en la curva diez cuando intentaba meterse por dentro de la trayectoria cuando Márquez adelanta a Dovizioso, que no puede evitar que al caerse se lleve por delante al italiano y también a Maverick Viñales -quien por tercera vez en lo que va de temporada acaba fuera de carrera por culpa de otro piloto-, mientras que Valentino Rossi (Yamaha YZR M 1) no puede evitar su moto y acaba también por los suelos.

Cuatro de las principales figuras de la carrera estaban ya fuera por el garrafal error de Jorge Lorenzo, y Marc Márquez, siempre atento, ya era líder de la carrera con más de un segundo de ventaja sobre el italiano Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Desmosedici GP19), que encabezaba un grupo en el que también estaban Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR), Jack Miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP19) y Joan Mir (Suzuki GSX RR), entre otros.

Una vuelta rápida en el cuarto giro (1:40.723) permitió a Márquez aumentar su ventaja en la clasificación hasta 1,7 segundos, que volvió a repetir en la siguiente (1:40.507) para llevar la diferencia hasta los 2,2 segundos.

La solidez al frente de la prueba del piloto de Repsol Honda no dejó lugar para la duda sobre quien ocuparía el puesto más alto del podio en Barcelona, salvo que una avería o un error le dejaran fuera de carrera, pero décima a décima, Marc Márquez se fue marchando de todos sus rivales.

El español Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP) fue otra de las bajas de la carrera al verse involucrado en un incidente por impacto con su propio compañero de equipo, el británico Bradley Smith -que acabó por los suelos-, aunque pudo llegar sobre su moto hasta el taller para requerir la ayuda de los miembros de su equipo para bajar de la moto con evidentes molestias en su pierna izquierda, la que recibió el impacto de la moto del inglés.

Por delante, tras Marc Márquez, se quedaron Danilo Petrucci, Alex Rins y Fabio Quartararo peleando por la segunda plaza, con otro dúo un poco más atrás, el formado por Jack Miller y Joan Mir.

Rins espero su oportunidad y en el decimocuarto giro adelantó por primera vez a Petrucci para intentar poner tierra de por medio mientras por detrás Miller había "enganchado" con Quartararo, al que superó poco después, pero el francés le devolvió la acción rápidamente para recupera la cuarta plaza.





A menos de seis vueltas del final, Rins cometió un error que le hizo salirse de la pista sin llegar a caer, a final de recta, para regresar al asfalto por detrás de Miller y Mir. Pocos metros más adelante el británico Cal Crutchlow (Honda RC 213 V), que iba con ellos, no pudo evitar la caída al pasarse de frenada en una curva.

Firme en el liderato, Marc Márquez atravesó la línea de meta primero en la que era su cuadragésimo octava victoria en MotoGP y la septuagésimo cuarta de su carrera deportiva, por delante de un Fabio Quartararo que aprovechó el error de Rins para consolidar la segunda plaza a pesar de los esfuerzos de Petrucci por evitarlo.

Por detrás, Alex Rins superó a su compañero de equipo Joan Mir para ser quinto a cuatro vueltas del final y con Jack Miller en su punto de mira y al que adelantó en la última vuelta para firmar la cuarta plaza, por delante del propio Jack Miller y de su compañero de equipo Joan Mir.

Con apenas trece pilotos en pista, Pol Espargaró (KTM RC 16) acabó séptimo, con Tito Rabat (Ducati Desmosedici GP19), noveno.
Más información

Próxima carrera

30 de junio

GP de Holanda

Circuito de Assen

En directo

Horarios:

Moto GP
14:00h
Moto 2
12:20h
Moto 3
11:00h
 

