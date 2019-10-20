Resultado y clasificación del Gran Premio de Japón de MotoGP

?? @marcmarquez93 marches to magnificent Motegi victory!— MotoGP™ ???? (@MotoGP) October 20, 2019
The world champion proves too strong for @FabioQ20 with @AndreaDovizioso completing the podium! ??????#JapaneseGP ???? pic.twitter.com/5W3QOs7nw4
With 2nd place, @FabioQ20 is crowned the 2019 #MotoGP Rookie of the Year! ??— MotoGP™ ???? (@MotoGP) October 20, 2019
Congratulations! ??????#JapaneseGP ???? pic.twitter.com/2ixMp0zLdl
5?4? premier class victories for @marcmarquez93! ??— MotoGP™ ???? (@MotoGP) October 20, 2019
He ties the legendary @micksdoohan in the all-time list! ??#JapaneseGP ???? pic.twitter.com/CjEREGnR2Z
Calendario MotoGP 2019
|10-03
|Qatar
|Losail
|31-03
|Argentina
|Termas Río Hondo
|14-04
|Austin
|Las Américas
|05-05
|España
|Jerez
|19-05
|Francia
|Le Mans
|02-06
|Italia
|Mugello
|16-06
|Catalunya
|Montmeló
|30-06
|Holanda
|Assen
|07-07
|Alemania
|Sachsenring
|04-08
|República Checa
|Brno
|11-08
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|25-08
|Gran Bretaña
|Silverstone
|15-09
|San Marino
|Misano
|22-09
|Aragón
|Motorland
|06-10
|Tailandia
|Chang
|20-10
|Japón
|Motegi
|27-10
|Australia
|Philip Island
|03-11
|Malasia
|Sepang
|17-11
|Valencia
|Cheste
20 de octubre
Horarios: