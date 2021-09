#Copernicus for #volcano monitoring



Several volcanoes 🌋around the world are in full activity!



On the morning of 21 September, a new paroxysmal episode occurred at #Etna's Southeast Crater



⬇️The plume and lava flow are visible in this #Sentinel2🛰️🇪🇺 image of the same day pic.twitter.com/sQMRrcmFFQ