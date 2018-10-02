Servicios
02 de octubre de 2018
02.10.2018
Premios Nobel 2018

Ashkin, Mourou y Strickland, Nobel de Física por sus avances en la física del láser

El estadounidense, el francés y la canadiense han hecho grandes descubrimientos en este campo

02.10.2018 | 12:06

El estadounidense Arthur Ashkin, el francés Gérard Mourou y la canadiense Donna Strickland ganaron este martes el Nobel de Física por sus "invenciones innovadoras en el campo de la física láser", informó hoy la Real Academia de las Ciencias de Suecia sueca.

Una mitad del premio va para Ashkin por Ashkin fue galardonado "por las pinzas ópticas y su aplicación en sistemas biológicos" y la otra en conjunto para Mourou y Strickland por "su método para generar impulsos ópticos ultra cortos y de alta intensidad", que han "abierto nuevas áreas de investigación y llevado a muchas aplicaciones industriales y médicas".





Ashkin nació en 1922 en Nueva York y se doctoró en la estadounidense Universidad de Cornell; Mourou nació en Albertville (Francia) en 1944 y se doctoró en la Universidad de París en Orsay, mientras que Stirckland nació en 1959 en Guelph (Canadá) y trabaja actualmente en la Universidad de Waterloo en Ontario.

El galardón de Medicina abrió este lunes la ronda de anuncios de la presente edición de estos prestigiosos premios, al que seguirán, tras el de este lunes de Física, los correspondientes a Química, de la Paz y finalmente Economía, que se dará a conocer el lunes de la semana que viene.

Cada uno de los galardones está dotado este año con 9 millones de coronas suecas (870.000 euros), a repartir en caso de que haya más de un premiado.





La presente edición de los Nobel es atípica, ya que no se entregará el galardón de Literatura, aplazado hasta el año que viene por el escándalo que rodea a la Academia Sueca, la institución que lo otorga.

La decisión se adoptó después de que en noviembre un periódico publicara la denuncia de 18 mujeres por abusos contra una persona luego identificada como Jean-Claude Arnault, artista francés vinculado a la academia a través de su club literario y esposo de una de sus miembros, Katarina Frostenson.

Arnault fue condenado justamente este lunes a dos años de cárcel por un tribunal de Estocolmo.

Los premios son entregados el 10 de diciembre, coincidiendo con el aniversario de la muerte de su fundador, Alfred Nobel, en una doble ceremonia en el Konserthus de Estocolmo y en el Ayuntamiento de Oslo, donde se otorga y entrega el de la Paz.







