Ashkin, Mourou y Strickland, Nobel de Física por sus avances en la física del láser

El estadounidense Arthur Ashkin, el francés Gérard Mourou y la canadiense Donna Strickland ganaron este martes el Nobel de Física por sus "invenciones innovadoras en el campo de la física láser", informó hoy la Real Academia de las Ciencias de Suecia sueca.



Una mitad del premio va para Ashkin por Ashkin fue galardonado "por las pinzas ópticas y su aplicación en sistemas biológicos" y la otra en conjunto para Mourou y Strickland por "su método para generar impulsos ópticos ultra cortos y de alta intensidad", que han "abierto nuevas áreas de investigación y llevado a muchas aplicaciones industriales y médicas".







