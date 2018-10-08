William Nordhaus y Paul Romer, Premio Nobel de Economía 2018

Los estadounidenses William D. Nordhaus y Paul M. Romer ganaron hoy el Nobel de Economía por haber abordado métodos para favorecer el crecimiento sostenible y sobre la relación entre la economía y el clima, informó hoy la Real Academia de las Ciencias Sueca.



Ambos "han diseñado métodos que abordan algunos de los asuntos más fundamentales y urgentes de nuestro tiempo: el crecimiento sostenible a largo plazo en la economía global y el bienestar de la población".







BREAKING NEWS: ?The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2018 to William D. Nordhaus and Paul M. Romer. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/xUs6iSyI7h — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 8 de octubre de 2018

Human activity has contributed to the rapid increases in average global temperatures over the last 100 years. 2018 Economic Sciences laureate William Nordhaus´ research shows how economic activity interacts with basic chemistry and physics to produce climate change. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/bJoLC9QKSx — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 8 de octubre de 2018

This year´s Economic Sciences laureate Paul Romer´s research shows how the accumulation of ideas sustains long-term economic growth. He demonstrated how economic forces govern the willingness of firms to produce new ideas and innovations. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/LeWDpiIHrF — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 8 de octubre de 2018

Nordhaus, señaló la Academia, muestra en sus investigaciones cómo la actividad económica interactúa con la química y física básicas para causar el cambio climático.Fue "la primera persona que creó un modelo cuantitativo que describe la interactuación entre la", añadió la Academia.Los trabajos demuestran además que la manera más eficaz de combatir las consecuencias de los problemas causados por el cambio climático "es un plan global de impuestos sobre el carbono en todos los países".En cuanto a, sus investigaciones muestran que "la acumulación de ideas apoyan el crecimiento económico a largo plazo. Demostró cómo las fuerzas económicas están detrás de la voluntad de las empresas para generar nuevas ideas e innovaciones"La Academia destacó que Romer puso las bases de lo que se conoce comoque "ha generado gran cantidad de nueva investigación en reglamentaciones y políticas que fomentan ideas nuevas y la prosperidad a largo plazo".El Nobel de Economía, cuyo nombre real es Premio de Ciencias Económicas en memoria de Alfred Nobel, es el único de los seis galardones no creado en su día por el magnate sueco, sino que fue instituido en 1968 a partir de una donación a lacon motivo de su 300 aniversario.El premio ha sido otorgado 49 veces por la Real Academia de las Ciencias Sueca a 79 personas, pero solo una mujer lo ha ganado, la estadounidense Elinor Ostrom, que lo compartió en 2009 con Oliver Williamson por sus análisis sobre política económica de las propiedades comunes.Los dos ganadores se repartirán los 9 millones de coronas suecas (970.000 euros) con que están dotados este año cada uno de los Nobel, que se entregan el 10 de diciembre en una doble ceremonia en Oslo, para el de la Paz, y Estocolmo, para el resto.El galardón de Medicina abrió el lunes pasado la ronda de anuncios de la presente edición de estos prestigiosos premios, seguido por los de Física, Química y el de la Paz, el pasado viernes.