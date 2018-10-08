William Nordhaus y Paul Romer, Premio Nobel de Economía 2018

Los estadounidenses William D. Nordhaus y Paul M. Romer ganaron hoy el Nobel de Economía por haber abordado métodos para favorecer el crecimiento sostenible y sobre la relación entre la economía y el clima, informó hoy la Real Academia de las Ciencias Sueca.
Ambos "han diseñado métodos que abordan algunos de los asuntos más fundamentales y urgentes de nuestro tiempo: el crecimiento sostenible a largo plazo en la economía global y el bienestar de la población".
BREAKING NEWS: ?The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2018 to William D. Nordhaus and Paul M. Romer. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/xUs6iSyI7h— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 8 de octubre de 2018
Human activity has contributed to the rapid increases in average global temperatures over the last 100 years. 2018 Economic Sciences laureate William Nordhaus´ research shows how economic activity interacts with basic chemistry and physics to produce climate change. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/bJoLC9QKSx— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 8 de octubre de 2018
This year´s Economic Sciences laureate Paul Romer´s research shows how the accumulation of ideas sustains long-term economic growth. He demonstrated how economic forces govern the willingness of firms to produce new ideas and innovations. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/LeWDpiIHrF— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 8 de octubre de 2018
