Un estaounidense, primer hombre en cruzar la Antártica en solitario

El estadounidense Colin O'Brady se convirtió hoy en el primer hombre en cruzar a pie y en solitario la Antártida tras una travesía que le tomó 54 días y 1.500 kilómetros.
O'Brady completó hoy el recorrido tras un último impulso casi ininterrumpido de 32 horas y 124 kilómetros que empezó el día de Navidad.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ?. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous "Antarctica Ultramarathon" push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica's land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I'm delirious writing this as I haven't slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. "It always seems impossible until it's done." - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Day 33: PAUSE. I've found that often during this project I have been so hyper focused on making progress, keeping warm, and executing on all of the endless tasks and challenges that I sometimes forget to just pause and look around. Today the sun created this incredible circular rainbow and I decided to just sit down for a few minutes and take it in. A few deep breaths, committing all of the senses of that moment to memory. I'm certainly guilty of this in my day to day life as well (aren't we all). You don't have to be in some "incredible" place to pause and drink in your surroundings. No matter where you find yourself today, I encourage you to take a minute to just breathe and feel the blessing and gratitude for being right where you are. Another 17.5 miles behind me....Onward to the Pole. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
