Servicios
27 de diciembre de 2018
27.12.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad
Málaga
18 / 10º
Marbella
17 / 12º
Antequera
17 / 5º

Un estaounidense, primer hombre en cruzar la Antártica en solitario

Colin O'Brady ha completado a pie la travesía de 1.500 kilómetros en 54 días

27.12.2018 | 08:47

El estadounidense Colin O'Brady se convirtió hoy en el primer hombre en cruzar a pie y en solitario la Antártida tras una travesía que le tomó 54 días y 1.500 kilómetros.

O'Brady completó hoy el recorrido tras un último impulso casi ininterrumpido de 32 horas y 124 kilómetros que empezó el día de Navidad.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ?. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous "Antarctica Ultramarathon" push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica's land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I'm delirious writing this as I haven't slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. "It always seems impossible until it's done." - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible

Una publicación compartida de Colin O'Brady (@colinobrady) el



El estadounidense, de 33 años, inició la travesía el pasado 3 de noviembre en el Campamento Glaciar Unión tras partir días antes de Punta Arenas (Chile).

O'Brady compitió durante la travesía con el capitán del Ejército británico Louis Rudd, de 49 años, que le aventajó durante los primeros días hasta que el 9 de noviembre el estadounidense le rebasó y puso tierra de por medio.

Rudd todavía sigue en la ruta y podría convertirse en el segundo hombre en completar el reto a pie, en solitario, sin asistencia y sin ayuda del viento.

Antes que ellos lo habían intentado otros, como el exmilitar británico Henry Worsley, que falleció a falta de 200 kilómetros.

O'Brady compartió hoy en Instagram un texto y una fotografía desde la barrera de hielo de Ross, "donde la superficie de la Antártida termina y el océano de hielo empieza".

"Cuando empujé mi trineo a través de esta línea invisible logré mi objetivo: convertirme en la primera persona en la historia en atravesar la Antártida de costa a costa sin apoyo ni ayuda", dijo el estadounidense.

"Si bien -añadió- las últimas 32 horas fueron algunas de las más difíciles de mi vida, honestamente, (también) han sido algunos de los mejores momentos que he experimentado".

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Day 33: PAUSE. I've found that often during this project I have been so hyper focused on making progress, keeping warm, and executing on all of the endless tasks and challenges that I sometimes forget to just pause and look around. Today the sun created this incredible circular rainbow and I decided to just sit down for a few minutes and take it in. A few deep breaths, committing all of the senses of that moment to memory. I'm certainly guilty of this in my day to day life as well (aren't we all). You don't have to be in some "incredible" place to pause and drink in your surroundings. No matter where you find yourself today, I encourage you to take a minute to just breathe and feel the blessing and gratitude for being right where you are. Another 17.5 miles behind me....Onward to the Pole. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible

Una publicación compartida de Colin O'Brady (@colinobrady) el



"He estado atrapado todo el tiempo en un profundo estado de flujo, enfocado en la meta final, mientras permitía a mi mente contar las profundas lecciones de este viaje. Estoy delirando mientras escribo esto porque aún no he dormido", reconoció.

Aunque a O'Brady le tomó 1.500 kilómetros completar la travesía que empezó en el Campamento Glaciar Unión y terminó en la barrera de hielo de Ross pasando por el polo sur, esta consta de 1.480 kilómetros.

El estadounidense, natural de Portland (Oregón), tan solo paró medio día -el 29 de noviembre- por problemas con sus esquís.

En su equipaje, O'Brady llevaba un saco de dormir para 40 grados bajo cero, paneles solares portátiles, esquís de fondo, teléfonos satelitales y módems, y un localizador GPS programado con puntos de paso.

Antes de la travesía, O'Brady se sometió a un entrenamiento de pesas con el que ganó seis kilogramos y de resistencia al frío sumergiendo manos y pies en cubos de agua helada.
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

Patrocinado por nombre

Loterí­a de Navidad 2018

Loterí­a de Navidad | Lista Pedrea | Vídeos
Lo último Lo más leído
noticias de La Opinión de MálagaMapa web
Málaga
Clasificados
Especiales
laopiniondemalaga.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
© La Opinión de Málaga, S.L. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies