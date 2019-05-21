Servicios
21 de mayo de 2019
21.05.2019
El socialista Manuel Cruz, elegido presidente del Senado
Óbito

Conmoción en la F1 por la muerte de Niki Lauda

El mundo del automovilismo reaccionó con tristeza ante el fallecimiento del legendario corredor

21.05.2019 | 08:44
Fallece Niki Lauda a los 70 años.
El mundo de la Fórmula 1, con la escudería Ferrari a la cabeza, reaccionó con tristeza este martes a la muerte del legendario corredor austríaco Niki Lauda, tres veces campeón de la máxima categoría del automovilismo.

"Hoy es un día triste para la F-1. La gran familia de Ferrari se ha enterado con gran tristeza de la noticia de la muerte de su amigo Niki Lauda, tres veces campeón del mundo, dos veces con la Scuderia (1975-1977).", escribe Ferrari en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.






"Vas a seguir para siempre en nuestros corazones y en el de los aficionados. #CiaoNiki", agrega la escudería italiana, en la que Lauda celebró sus mayores triunfos en los años 1970.





McLaren, su otra escudería, con la que Lauda ganó el campeonato de 1984, también expresó su tristeza por su muerte del austríaco, a los 70 años de edad.

"Todos en McLaren están profundamente tristes de oír que nuestro amigo, colega y campeón de F1 de 1984, Niki Lauda, ha fallecido. Niki siempre estará en nuestros corazones y estará en nuestra historia #RIPNiki", señala McLaren en su cuenta de Twitter.

La página oficial de la Fórmula 1 escribió en su cuenta de Twitter: "Descansa en paz Niki Lauda. Siempre llevado en nuestros corazones, siempre inmortalizado en nuestra historia. La comunidad del automovilismo está de luto por la muerte devastadora de una verdadera leyenda".

"Los pensamientos de todos en la F1 están con sus amigos con su familia", agrega la F1.




Por su parte, el español Fernando Alonso, dos veces campeón de mundo de F-1 (2005 y 2006) abrió este martes su cuenta de Twitter con las palabras (en inglés): "Consternantes y tristes noticias esta mañana. Descansa en Paz Niki".



