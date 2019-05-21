Conmoción en la F1 por la muerte de Niki Lauda

El mundo de la Fórmula 1, con la escudería Ferrari a la cabeza, reaccionó con tristeza este martes a la muerte del legendario corredor austríaco Niki Lauda, tres veces campeón de la máxima categoría del automovilismo.
"Hoy es un día triste para la F-1. La gran familia de Ferrari se ha enterado con gran tristeza de la noticia de la muerte de su amigo Niki Lauda, tres veces campeón del mundo, dos veces con la Scuderia (1975-1977).", escribe Ferrari en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
Oggi è un giorno triste per la F1. La grande famiglia della Ferrari apprende con profonda tristezza la notizia della morte dell'amico Niki Lauda, tre volte campione del mondo, due con la Scuderia (1975-1977). Resterai per sempre nei cuori nostri e in quelli dei tifosi. #CiaoNiki pic.twitter.com/srQUUeDqLw— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) 21 de mayo de 2019
All at McLaren are deeply saddened to learn that our friend, colleague and 1984 Formula 1 World Champion, Niki Lauda, has passed away. Niki will forever be in our hearts and enshrined in our history. #RIPNiki pic.twitter.com/Ndd9ZEfm6B— McLaren (@McLarenF1) 21 de mayo de 2019
Rest in peace Niki Lauda.— Formula 1 (@F1) 21 de mayo de 2019
Forever carried in our hearts, forever immortalised in our history. The motorsport community today mourns the devastating loss of a true legend.
The thoughts of everyone at F1 are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/olmnjDaefo
Shocking and sad news this morning. RIP Niki ?? pic.twitter.com/2bnNdgKzMs— Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) 21 de mayo de 2019
