26 de enero de 2020
26.01.2020
Tragedia

El Unicaja muestra su dolor tras el fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant

Muchos de los jugadores utilizan sus redes sociales para mostrar su pesar por el fallecimiento de uno de los jugadores más grandes de la historia del baloncesto

26.01.2020 | 22:26
Kobe Bryant sonríe con sus hijas Gianna y Natalia con el trofeo Bill Russell MVP
Las imágenes del accidente
Muere Kobe Bryant en un accidente de helicóptero
Kobe Bryant sonríe con sus hijas Gianna y Natalia con el trofeo Bill Russell MVP

El mundo del deporte está en estado de shock desde que esta noche de domingo se ha conocido el fatal accidente de helicóptero que la ha costado la vida al exjugador de la NBA Kobe Bryant a la edad de 41 años. Las muestras de dolor son inmensas desde todos los lugares, en especial desde el mundo del deporte.

La noticia se conoció casi al mismo tiempo que el Unicaja terminaba su partido de la Liga Endesa en el WiZink Center, en el que los verdes perdieron por 78-68. Pocos minutos después llegó la trágica noticia al vestuario cajista y la mayor parte de los jugadores verdes ya han manifestado en sus redes sociales su pesar por el fallecimiento de uno de los iconos del baloncesto mundial.
