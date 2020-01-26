El Unicaja muestra su dolor tras el fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant

El mundo del deporte está en estado de shock desde que esta noche de domingo se ha conocido el fatal accidente de helicóptero que la ha costado la vida al exjugador de la NBA Kobe Bryant a la edad de 41 años. Las muestras de dolor son inmensas desde todos los lugares, en especial desde el mundo del deporte.



La noticia se conoció casi al mismo tiempo que el Unicaja terminaba su partido de la Liga Endesa en el WiZink Center, en el que los verdes perdieron por 78-68. Pocos minutos después llegó la trágica noticia al vestuario cajista y la mayor parte de los jugadores verdes ya han manifestado en sus redes sociales su pesar por el fallecimiento de uno de los iconos del baloncesto mundial.





Luto en el deporte mundial. Una leyenda del baloncesto nos ha dejado hoy de manera repentina



HASTA SIEMPRE, LEYENDA. GRACIAS POR TU AMOR AL BALONCESTO, @kobebryant ???? #BlackMamba #Kobe #ForeverKobe pic.twitter.com/Wnrh1MHzhT — UnicajaCB (@unicajaCB) January 26, 2020

Daaam...If you know me you know this one hurt....can't believe this is happening...childhood hero...one of the reasons why i play basketball watching the NBA finals 00'...playing against you was easily the best moment of my career...icon of a generation... RIP BEAN ..?????? pic.twitter.com/w05s2MVAGJ — Axel Toupane (@toups_33) January 26, 2020

Horrible news, cannot believe this, all Your life working hard and this happens ???? RIP Legend and condolences to all the family ???? https://t.co/nmX0nbYzni — adam waczynski (@awaczynski) January 26, 2020

Thank you and RIP Kobe. — Melvin Ejim (@MelvinEjim) January 26, 2020