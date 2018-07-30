Servicios
30 de julio de 2018
30.07.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad
Málaga
34 / 24º
Marbella
32 / 20º
Antequera
34 / 16º
Moda

Bikinis con cinta adhesiva, la nueva tendencia veraniega

El fotógrafo Joel Álvarez presenta en Miami el proyecto 'Black Tape Project'

30.07.2018 | 13:14

La nueva tendencia en trajes de baño puede parecer un tanto descabellada, pero en el mundo de la moda todo es posible. Bikinis hechos con cinta adhesiva son la novedad de este verano, que vuelven a sorprendernos incluso después de los comentados bañadores de terciopelo.

Es el fotógrafo Joel Álvarez el creador del nuevo proyecto denominado 'Black Tape Project'. Fue en 2008 cuando surgió la idea de lo que después sería un éxito total. Joel comenzó su trabajo como novato utilizando cinta aislante negra, de ahí el nombre del proyecto, y fue experimentando con más formas y colores.



Este mismo mes Joel Álvarez presentaba sus diseños en la ´Swim Week de Miami´, modelos de bañadores formados a base de trozos de cinta adhesiva colocada estratégicamente sobre la piel de la modelo.





El Instagram de 'The Black Tape Project' cuenta con 276.000 seguidores, por no hablar de su página en Facebook con 480.569.



Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

anteriorsiguiente
Enlaces recomendados: Premios Cine
noticias de La Opinión de MálagaMapa web
Málaga
Clasificados
Especiales
laopiniondemalaga.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
© La Opinión de Málaga, S.L. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies