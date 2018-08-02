Servicios
02 de agosto de 2018
02.08.2018
Las trenzas ADN que arrasan en Instagram

Descubre cómo hacerte tú mismo paso a paso este peinado con el que sorprenderás a todo el mundo

02.08.2018 | 09:51
Las trenzas ADN

Justo cuando creíamos haber visto todos los estilos de trenzado creativo en la Tierra, llega un nueva tendencia que nos deja sin palabras.

Los estilistas expertos en trenzas en Instagram están recreando esta estructura retorcida, giratoria y de doble hélice, que definitivamente está llamando la atención. Las trenzas ADN están siendo el foco de atención gracias a la estilista residente en Rhode Island, Alexandra Wilson.

 

Inspiración!!! Trenzas ADN ???? #dna#dnabraid #inspo #creativehair #creative #pyt #prettyoungthing

Una publicación compartida de Pretty Young Thing (@pytcortinasdepelo) el



"Había visto estas trenzas hace un tiempo y quería recrearlas usando secciones más pequeñas para una apariencia más compleja", explico la estilista a Allure. Decidida a impulsarlas, una vez aprendió a crear el look, compartió su técnica en un video tutorial que ha cosechado miles de "me gusta".

 

DNA BRAID TUTORIAL!!! Starting off with 3 strands, the middle one being smaller then the others as that will be a stationary strand. When taking a strand from left side you are going over that section, under the middle and adding to right side then taking a small section from right side is then brought under and then over the middle section and added to left section. Make sure your being consistent with that pattern, the braid naturally starts to twist towards left as you go down so you have to keep it tight while braiding or else it will become more difficult. Small sections are always better, they make the braid look more intricate. It´s always hard to fit a tutorial in 1 minute so I may post slower/longer one on IGTV! Happy Braiding ???? . . . #behindthechair @behindthechair_com #modernsalon @modernsalon #americansalon @american_salon @hair.video #hairvideo #beyondtheponytail #beautylaunchpad #hotonbeauty @hotonbeauty @evahairofficial @hair.videos @hairvideoshow #tutorial #braids #dnabraid #hairgoals #hairofinstagram #stylistssupportingstylists #samvilla #hairinspo #hairinspo @mastersofbraids @hairvideosbystylists

Una publicación compartida de ALEXANDRA WILSON (@alexandralee1016) el


Comenzamos separando el cabello en tres secciones, la del medio siendo más pequeña que las demás, ya que será un hilo estacionario. Tomamos un mechón del lado izquierdo, pasándolo por arriba de este y después por debajo de la sección de en medio. Repite ese proceso con la sección derecha y continúa ese patrón. La trenza comienza a girar naturalmente hacia la izquierda a medida que bajas, logrando así el tan esperado efecto similar a la cadena de ADN. Conviene mantenerla apretada durante el trenzado y debemos realizarlo con secciones de cabello delgadas, consiguiendo que la trenza se vea más intrincada.



