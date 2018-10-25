Servicios
25 de octubre de 2018
25.10.2018
Disfraces originales para la fiesta de Halloween

Cinco escalofriantes ideas para sorprender y aterrorizar a todos en la noche de los muertos

25.10.2018 | 18:46

Halloween está a la vuelta de la esquina y ya es momento de preparar un terrorífico disfraz con el que pasar una de las noches más esperadas del año.

Los de bruja, vampiro o zombie son los más socorridos pero si este año quieres dar la campanada en la fiesta, te proponemos cinco disfraces originales con los que sorprender y aterrorizar a todos en la noche de los muertos.





 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

NAILED IT ??? #MICAHELJACKSON #janetjackson #HAPPYHALLOWEEN #COSTUME #SCREAM #HALLOWEENCUSTOMES #KINGOFPOP #ripmicaheljackson

Una publicación compartida de Queen Jazmin (@babyjazz19) el
