Servicios
07 de noviembre de 2018
07.11.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad
Málaga
20 / 10º
Marbella
20 / 13º
Antequera
17 / 6º

Estos son los ángeles de Victoria´s Secret que desfilarán en el ´show´ de 2018

El tradicional desfile de la firma de lencería tendrá lugar este 8 de noviembre en la ciudad de Nueva York

07.11.2018 | 09:26

Este jueves 8 de noviembre Victoria's Secret celebra en Nueva York su tradicional desfile. Las modelos que se colgarán las deseadas alas ya han llegado a la ciudad estadounidense.

Este año la cita trae un importante regreso, el de Gigi Hadid y Kendall Jenner, que repiten para la firma de lencería. Estos son otros ángeles de Victoria's Secret que verás este año sobre la pasarela:

Stella Maxwell

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dream day! Bts today shooting w my fam @victoriassecret ?? 5 days until the show!!

Una publicación compartida de Stella! (@stellamaxwell) el

Duckie Thot

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

feeling Pretty in Pink ?? #VSFS2018

Una publicación compartida de Duckie Thot (@duckieofficial) el

Sui He

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

??

Una publicación compartida de ?? sui he (@hesui923) el

Candice Swanepoel

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#happyinternationalbikiniday ?? @tropicofc

Una publicación compartida de Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) el

Shanina Shaik

Devon Windsor

Barbara Fialho

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3 days... 3 dias... My forever favorite ?? @BrunoMars Calendar ?? Girls @VictoriasSecret Fashion Show 2012

Una publicación compartida de Barbara Fialho (@barbara) el

Kelsey Merritt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The @victoriassecret #VSFashionShow is in 3 days!!!! ?????????? ?? @victorrobertof

Una publicación compartida de Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) el

Behati Prinsloo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#JAXBEHATI ??

Una publicación compartida de Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) el

Josephine Skriver

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

fittings round 2. ?? #vsfashionshow

Una publicación compartida de Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) el
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

anteriorsiguiente
noticias de La Opinión de MálagaMapa web
Málaga
Clasificados
Especiales
laopiniondemalaga.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
© La Opinión de Málaga, S.L. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies