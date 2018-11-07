Estos son los ángeles de Victoria´s Secret que desfilarán en el ´show´ de 2018

Este jueves 8 de noviembre Victoria's Secret celebra en Nueva York su tradicional desfile. Las modelos que se colgarán las deseadas alas ya han llegado a la ciudad estadounidense.
Este año la cita trae un importante regreso, el de Gigi Hadid y Kendall Jenner, que repiten para la firma de lencería. Estos son otros ángeles de Victoria's Secret que verás este año sobre la pasarela:
About to get on another flight ???? , before I do I would like to share my #fitnessgoal for the upcoming #VSFashionShow ???? I have to work extremely hard on my core/ abs to develop strength and show definition. My goal is to do "25 PILATE V PULL UPS" without a break. Im not at all very good at them, but i love a challenge ?????? stay tuned for my workout videos @victoriassecret
Can´t. Stop. Smiling. Just finished my second round of fittings for the #VSFashionShow2018 ???? Thank you times a million to @10magazine @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer & Ed for the most killer looks! I cannot wait to rock that runway in four days!! #LuckyGirl ????????