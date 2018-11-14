Servicios
14 de noviembre de 2018
14.11.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad
Málaga
21 / 15º
Marbella
21 / 16º
Antequera
19 / 10º

Este es el truco viral para rizar tu pelo en un minuto

Tenemos la clave para lucir unas ondas perfectas en poco tiempo y de una manera fácil

14.11.2018 | 13:10

Lograr tener unas ondas rizadas en un minuto ya es posible. Instagram ha dado con la solución para conseguir un volumen ideal de cabello con la simple utilización de una botella de plástico. ¡Anímate y pruebalo!

Para dejar atrás tu pelo fino puedes llevar a cabo una técnica que te enganchará. Si te apetece cambiar de 'look' y lograr unas ondas perfectas para darle un toque más divertido a tu aspecto presta mucha atención. A través de Instagram hemos dado con la técnica 'blow the bottle challenge', un truco de belleza que se ha hecho muy popular.




Cómo transformar el cabello liso en rizado en tan solo un minuto se está haciendo viral. La primera vez que salió a la luz este truco de belleza fue en Asia y ha llegado con rapidez hasta nuestras vidas por sus impresionantes resultados.

Muchas 'instagramers' de todo el mundo ya están probando esta técnica y están enseñando a sus seguidores cómo llevar a cabo el proceso. A partir de la publicación de un vídeo, se aprecia la sencillez y rapidez para conseguir unas ondas perfectas mediante un par de recortes de una botella de plástico cualquiera.





Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

anteriorsiguiente
noticias de La Opinión de MálagaMapa web
Málaga
Clasificados
Especiales
laopiniondemalaga.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
© La Opinión de Málaga, S.L. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies