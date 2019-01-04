Estos son los cortes de pelo que serán tendencia en 2019

Este invierno, se lleva la naturalidad y por este motivo los cambios radicales se quedan a un lado. Si en la última temporada eliminamos la longitud de la melena, en este 2019 esta tendencia se mantiene.
Además, esta temporada no será tan importante el corte de pelo que se lleve sino la forma en que se peina: rayas en el medio, medias melenas crespas, flequillos despeinados... En otras palabras,la texturización será una de las grandes protagonistas de este año: geles y espumas de mínima fijación serán necesarias en el tocador de casa.
El cabello liso todavía está de moda, pero entran con fuerza las ondas y los rizos. De hecho, el peinado retro 'shaggy' es, según la revista Elle, el peinado para este 2019.
b o w l c u t — — — #babylights #hilights #colourmelt #droproot #davinescolour #redken #redkenshadesEQ #shadesEQ #redkencolor #hair #haircut #hairofinstagram #behindthechair #ottawahairdresser #ottawahairstylist #ottawahairsalon #bowlcut #mushroomcut #edgy #edgycut #hairgoals #coolcut #stylized
Really loving my haircut. A blonde pixie/bowlcut suits my personality best. I have naturally very curly (and dry) hair, so blowdrying and straightning is necessary. I try keeping it to a minimum, but it does take its toll on the condition of my hair. What do you use to keep it healthy and shiny? Drop (home)remedies and product recommendations in the comments below !! #hairstyle #hairproducts #healthyhair #pixiecut #bowlcut #blondepixie #gottob #shinyhair #helpmeout #kurzehaare #khfis #nothingbutpixies #pixiepalooza #shaved #undercut #pixielovers #shorthair #shorthairlife #missmarieb