04 de enero de 2019
04.01.2019
Estos son los cortes de pelo que serán tendencia en 2019

Triunfan las medias melenas, la naturalidad y, sobre todo, la forma de peinar el cabello

04.01.2019 | 10:02
Los cortes que serán tendencia este 2019.
Los cortes que serán tendencia este 2019.

Este invierno, se lleva la naturalidad y por este motivo los cambios radicales se quedan a un lado. Si en la última temporada eliminamos la longitud de la melena, en este 2019 esta tendencia se mantiene.

Además, esta temporada no será tan importante el corte de pelo que se lleve sino la forma en que se peina: rayas en el medio, medias melenas crespas, flequillos despeinados... En otras palabras,la texturización será una de las grandes protagonistas de este año: geles y espumas de mínima fijación serán necesarias en el tocador de casa.

El cabello liso todavía está de moda, pero entran con fuerza las ondas y los rizos. De hecho, el peinado retro 'shaggy' es, según la revista Elle, el peinado para este 2019.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On set. @hbrandofficial @monicacamorales @jo_my_god

Una publicación compartida por ROBERTA (@robertapecoraro) el


Bob desordenado

Shutterstock


El corte de pelo bob triunfa de nuevo con la peculiaridad del desorden. Volumen sí, pero también un poco de caos y naturalidad. Lo bueno de esta tendencia es que no requiere mucho cuidado. Apuesta por los bucles suaves o simplemente creando el efecto 'húmedo' aplicando mousse al cabello mojado.

Flequillo en todas sus versiones


Shutterstock


El flequillo será un elemento estrella en tu 'look' capilar. Tanto si es largo, como corto, asimétrico, en cortina o ladeado...

Si optas por un tijeretazo corto, pon el acento en los ojos: ¡no ocultes la arquitectura de las cejas, las pestañas largas y el delineador de ojos!

Pelo liso

Shutterstock


El pelo liso sigue teniendo su espacio: melena recta hasta los hombros, raya en medio y cabello lacio. Imprescindible contar con bálsamos y sueros para que el pelo luzca sano y brillante, además de una plancha a mano.

Corte de pelo en cascada para cabello largo

Shutterstock


Las amantes del pelo largo, sólo tendrán que renovar el 'look' con un corte escalado y con mechones de diferentes tonalidades para ir a la última. El corte de pelo en cascada otorga volumen y la opción de crear diferentes peinados y recogidos.

Corte pixie

Shuterrstock


No todas las mujeres se atreven con el pelo corto, pero sin duda el corte pixie o garçon será uno de los que más se verán este año que empieza. Existen multitud de variedades, desde un corte con tupé (ideal para pelos muy finos ya que otorga volumen), a uno más grunge (con una ligera coletilla y flequillo despuntado), rizado, o liso con flequillo hacia adelante.

Corte húmedo y redondeado

Shutterstock


El corte de pelo que lució Taylor Swift en su etapa más grunge, volverá a estar de moda este 2019, pero con aspecto mojado y texturizado. Además, el flequillo debe ser largo y abierto en el centro.

Bowl Cut



Para las más atrevidas, el corte 'bowl cut' entrará dentro de sus opciones. Un corte unisex, para pelo ultraliso y que dulcifica los rostros más afilados gracias a sus formas redondas. Si quieres ir un paso más allá, súmate a la moda del 'bowl cut platino'.


