Servicios
24 de julio de 2018
24.07.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad
Málaga
32 / 19º
Marbella
29 / 19º
Antequera
35 / 17º

Uñas de gelatina, la nueva tendencia en manicura apta sola para atrevidas

Kylie Jenner o Blanca Suárez son embajadoras de esta moda inspirada en los años 90

24.07.2018 | 09:47
Uñas de gelatina, la nueva moda en manicura

Las redes sociales, y en concreto Instagram, son hoy en día un reflejo de las nuevas tendencias en moda. Recientemente ha surgido una nueva micro tendencia: las uñas de gelatina o #jellynails.

Las uñas han sido durante mucho tiempo una forma de expresarse a través de la belleza. Con la posibilidad de decorar nuestros dedos según nuestro estado de ánimo o nuestros caprichos, pensábamos que hasta ahora habíamos visto de todo pero no, ahora la moda son las uñas de gelatina. 




El nombre proviene del efecto gelatina que crean los colores de las uñas y su transparencia. Se coloca una lámina bajo la uña y a continuación se aplica el acrílico en la parte superior a la forma y la longitud que deseas. Los colores fluor como los rosas y azules son los que reinan para esta tendencia, pero también hay quien ha experimentado con tonalidades rojas e incluso agregando mezclas de brillos o lentejuelas.

 

#Jellynails Which one would you wear? ????????

Una publicación compartida de Chaun P. ???? (@chaunlegend) el


 

Tropical jelly icicles ?????

Una publicación compartida de ICYNAILSX?? (@icynailsx) el


Con reminiscencias de las sandalias de gelatina que usamos en los años 90, esta divertida tendencia cuenta con alrededor de 4.000 fotografías etiquetadas actualmente en Instagram. Miles de influencers se han sumado a esta práctica, incluida la multimillonaria más joven de la historia Kylie Jenner, cuya publicación tiene más de 4 millones de "me gusta".

 

feelin girly ??

Una publicación compartida de Kylie (@kyliejenner) el


Las uñas de gelatina también suponen un cambio extremo en cuanto a longitud, ya que rompen con la elegante tendencia de las uñas cortas y las cambian por uñas extralargas, con acabados en punta, cuadrado o incluso con colguijes.


Independientemente de que te guste la tendencia o la odies, estas uñas definitivamente te traerán nostalgia. Llevar la tendencia contigo a donde sea que vayas es realmente solo una ventaja.
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

anteriorsiguiente
Enlaces recomendados: Premios Cine
noticias de La Opinión de MálagaMapa web
Málaga
Clasificados
Especiales
laopiniondemalaga.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
© La Opinión de Málaga, S.L. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies