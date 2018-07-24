Uñas de gelatina, la nueva tendencia en manicura apta sola para atrevidas

Las redes sociales, y en concreto Instagram, son hoy en día un reflejo de las nuevas tendencias en moda. Recientemente ha surgido una nueva micro tendencia: las uñas de gelatina o #jellynails.
Las uñas han sido durante mucho tiempo una forma de expresarse a través de la belleza. Con la posibilidad de decorar nuestros dedos según nuestro estado de ánimo o nuestros caprichos, pensábamos que hasta ahora habíamos visto de todo pero no, ahora la moda son las uñas de gelatina.
jelly nails were made for the summer
Move over claw clips, the latest take on 90s nostalgia is here and it´s one of summer´s biggest beauty trends. Meet jelly nails—the transparent nail trend that´s throwing it back to the days of jelly sandals and neon everything. To get the look, apply clear tips to your nails and use a polish tint on top.
glow in the dark nails