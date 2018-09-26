Servicios
Un restaurante de EEUU adormece con marihuana a las langostas antes de cocinarlas

El local, especializado en estos crustáceos, considera que de esta forma sufren menos

26.09.2018 | 11:42

Un restaurante de Estados Unidos especializado en langostas ha empezado a aplicar un curioso método de sedación antes de cocinar estos preciados crustáceos. Concretamente, ha empezado a adormecer a las langostas con marihuana con el objetivo de que sufran menos antes del proceso de cocción.

Esta técnica se aplica en el restaurante Charlotte´s Legendary Lobster Pound, situado en Southwest Harbor (Maine). La propietaria del local, Carhlotte Gill, asegura que el experimento funciona y que los crustáceos están mucho más tranquilos antes de cocinarlos.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

**Investigation closed** Full-Steam Ahead!!! Thank you all for your support and below please find an excerpt from a team members conversation that might help "flesh out", this subject even further. "Based on the evidence from the research we've done, as well as studies by others, we believe that our idea has a legitimate scientific basis. We're grateful for this opportunity to contribute to the discussion of finding more humane ways of preparing our foods, and we invite the world's professional scientists to work with us to confirm or deny this idea that cannabis may help the animals we choose to eat. -Mick, Crew-member at Charlotte's Legendary Lobster Pound." FullSteamAhead#InvestigationClosed#RockOutWithYourDockOut#Charlotteslegendarylobsters#CharlottesLegendaryLobsterPound#TookTheHighRoad#HaveYourBakeAndEatItToo#WePutTheHumanInHumane

Una publicación compartida de Charlotte´s Legendary Lobster (@charlotteslegendarylobsters) el



Para aplicar este curioso método, Charlotte Gill coloca a las langostas en una caja y las rocía con humo de marihuana. En su opinión, este proceso de sedación también afecta de forma positiva al sabor de ñlos crustáceos, ya que mueren menos estresados.
