Servicios
06 de abril de 2018
06.04.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Málaga
22 / 14º
Marbella
20 / 14º
Antequera
19 / 9º
EN DIRECTO
TENIS | Copa Davis: Rafa Nadal - Philipp Kohlschreiber
banner buzzeando
Imagen viral

El retrato robot de la policía inglesa que triunfa en las redes

La Policía de Warwickshire pidió colaboración ciudadana para encontrar a este hombre, pero sólo recibió memes

06.04.2018 | 13:24

El pasado 3 de abril, la policía británica de Warwickshire compartía en un tuit el retrato robot de un sospechoso de robo en una vivienda de Stratford perpetrado en el mes de febrero. "Si usted tiene cualquier información, por favor, póngase en contacto con nosotros", escribieron con el fin de pedir la colaboración ciudadana.

El retrato robot era este:





Y la ciudadanía respondió, pero tal vez no como la policía esperaba. (O sí, porque finalmente la publicación se hizo viral). El caso es que a los tuiteros británicos les pareció más una broma tardía del día de los Inocentes (April's Fools), que una publicación real y se dedicaron a responder con más bromas.

"Me mandó un snap"




"Caso cerrado. Encontré al tipo en una piña debajo del mar. Fue un verdadero shock".




"Conozco a su hermana"




"Acabo de ver a su perro en la autopista de peaje"




¿Gru?




La policía de Warwickshire se tomó bien la respuesta de los tuiteros, pero se encargó de hacer saber la seriedad del asunto: "Podemos confirmar que esto es real y sabíamos que esto podía llamar la atención. Pero bromas aparte, el retrato robot fue creado a partir de una descripción proporcionada por parte de la víctima de un delito horrible. Esperemos que la atención signifique que podamos identificar al delincuente y lo llevemos ante la justicia lo más rápido posible".




El delito del que se acusa a este sospechoso es un delito de robo. Según el sitio web de la policía, entre las 2 y las 2:30 de la mañana del 5 de febrero de 2018, dos hombres entraron en un apartamento en Hertford Place mediante engaño. Uno de los hombres distrajo a una mujer, de unos 40 años, mientras otro registraba la propiedad. Cuando la víctima se dio cuenta de lo que estaban haciendo, les ordenó que se fueran. Los hombres se fueron con una cantidad de dinero en efectivo.

La policía utilizó el programa E-FIT, o técnica electrónica de identificación facial, para crear una representación informática de la cara del ladrón basada en compuestos de descripciones de sus características. En teoría, y a diferencia de los bocetos hechos a mano alzada, los E-FITS tienden a producir estimaciones más precisas de los presuntos delincuentes, según informó Mashable.
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

anteriorsiguiente
Lo último Lo más leído
Enlaces recomendados: Premios Cine
noticias de La Opinión de MálagaMapa web
Málaga
Clasificados
Especiales
laopiniondemalaga.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
© La Opinión de Málaga, S.L. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies