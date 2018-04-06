El retrato robot de la policía inglesa que triunfa en las redes

El pasado 3 de abril, la policía británica de Warwickshire compartía en un tuit el retrato robot de un sospechoso de robo en una vivienda de Stratford perpetrado en el mes de febrero. "Si usted tiene cualquier información, por favor, póngase en contacto con nosotros", escribieron con el fin de pedir la colaboración ciudadana.
El retrato robot era este:
We've issued an efit for of a suspect in a distraction burglary in Stratford in February. If you have any information please contact us. https://t.co/NipFniL1ed pic.twitter.com/oGiYfxIi2e— Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) 3 de abril de 2018
He sent me a snap! pic.twitter.com/ECc3b39YTM— Laura (@_lauraslens_) 4 de abril de 2018
Case is closed. I found your man in a pineapple under the sea. It was a real shocker. pic.twitter.com/dZ0lwJAw9K— emily ?? (@pure_howell) 3 de abril de 2018
I know his sister ?? pic.twitter.com/eWa6jFISx4— dodgyrunner (@SDivitt) 3 de abril de 2018
I saw his dog on the turnpike today pic.twitter.com/DiUdj2MtwD— Shelly Splainin´ ??????? (@sheLLbeLL_xo) 3 de abril de 2018
We can confirm that this is real and that we anticipated the attention! But jokes aside, it was created from a description provided and it's serious as a woman was victim of a horrible crime. Hopefully the attention will mean we identify the offender/bring him to justice quicker— Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) 3 de abril de 2018
